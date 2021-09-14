CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serotonin Identified as Key to Beating Cocaine Addiction

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus: Black communities are being crushed by opioids, and research pointing to the potential lethality of cannabis use. Neuroscientists from the University of Geneva in Switzerland say the brain already has a significant weapon to combat cocaine addiction—namely the chemical messenger serotonin. We also examine the disproportionate toll that opioids are taking on Black communities, and the connection between cannabis use and heart attacks among younger adults.

