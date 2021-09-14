CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia business conditions show promising improvement in August-survey

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – A measure of Australian business conditions showed a welcome improvement in August as sales and profits weather coronavirus lockdowns in parts of the country, offering hope of a speedy recovery once restrictions ease. Tuesday’s survey from National Australia Bank showed its index of business conditions rose 4...

