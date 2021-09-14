Medina native plays on through ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting drama, wins 19th in a row

MEDINA, Ohio — Matt Amodio has had a front-row seat to Jeopardy’s recent hosting drama, yet through it all, he continues to win. On Monday, after a month-long break, Amodio won the “Jeopardy!” season opener, marking his 19th consecutive win on the game show. The win places Amodio in a three-way tie for fourth in most consecutive games won on “Jeopardy!” He is one victory away from catching Julia Collins for third on the list, according to the show’s Hall of Fame.