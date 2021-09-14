Oneonta, Walton notch shutout victories; South Kortright wins Mayor's Cup

The Oneonta boys soccer team defeated Norwich 4-0 on Monday thanks to a balanced offense and stout defense.

Nate Tessitore, Matthew Rubin, Finlay Oliver, and Zeshaan Khan all scored for the Yellowjackets, with Oliver providing two assists and Rubin and Evan Gould notching a helper apiece.

The goalie duo of John Moore and Noah Ashe combined to make three saves for the shutout.

Oneonta will host Windsor on Thursday.

Walton 1, Delhi 0

Walton won Monday’s game against Delhi with a single goal breaking the tie in the second half.

With less than 10 minutes left on the clock, Walton’s Josh Carr scored the game-winning tally on an assist from Jorge Delfino.

Peyton Tweedie saved seven shots for the Eagles, with Tabor Reed and Culen Riera saving one and four shots, respectively, for Delhi.

Walton is currently 2-3 overall and 1-2 in league play, and will play Afton-Harpursville at home next Tuesday.

Franklin 7, Morris 2

Matt Serrao netted a hat trick to lead Franklin to a 7-2 victory over Morris on Monday

All three of Serrao’s goals came in the first nine minutes of the game. Also scoring for Franklin were Jacob Kingsbury, Brandon Gregory, Victor Rodriguez-Matias, and Chase Birdsall.

Keegan Fraser and Scott Murphy were the goalscorers for Morris.

Franklin goalie Aiden Ross made four saves in the victory while Morris’ Jonathan Child made nine stops.

Franklin (4-0-1) will host Sidney on Friday

Worcester 3, Windham 1

The Wolverines defeated Windham 3-1 on Monday thanks to a balanced offensive attack.

Ben Ballard, Jalen Reardon, and Connor Fancher all scored in the second half for Worcester, with Fancher adding two assists and Michael Martin contributing a helper of his own.

Judah Allsop scored Windham’s only goal in the game.

In net, Tyler Head made three stops for Worcester while Windham’s Chris Viola made 13 stops.

Worcester will host Sidney on Tuesday.

Greene 9, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0

Greene jumped out to a 6-0 halftime lead en route to a 9-0 victory over UV/GMU on Monday.

Terriek Brown netted a hat trick for Greene, while Scout McCumiskey had two goals of his own. Also scoring for Greene were Trent Rapp, Evan Ellingsen, and Jonah Browning.

UV/GMU keeper Owen Hill made eight saves in the losing effort.

Charlotte Valley 6,

Hunter-Tannersville 1

Dylan Waid and Darrion Matz paced Charlotte Valley to a 6-1 victory over Hunter-Tannersville on Monday.

Waid and Matz both scored two goals in the victory, while Jamison Quigley and Toby Garrison also found the back of the net. Quigley and Trevor Waid provided assists.

Jaiden Dickson scored Hunter-Tannersville’s only goal.

Charlotte Valley goalie Matthew Driggs made five stops, as did Hunter-Tannersville’s Thomas Houlihan.

Charlotte Valley (3-2) will visit Roxbury on Thursday.

Westhill 5, Oneonta 0 (Saturday)

Four second-half goals allowed sent Oneonta to a 5-0 loss on Saturday at the hands of Westhill. Emmett Starowicz scored twice in the game to lead Westhill.

Oneonta keeper Noah Ashe made seven stops in the losing effort. The Yellowjackets outshot Westhill 15-12 despite the loss.

South Kortright 4, Delhi 2 (Saturday)

South Kortright claimed victory against Delhi on Saturday, winning its seventh straight Stamford Mayor’s Cup title.

Jacob Morton led South Kortright with one goal and one assist, Josh Anderson, Eoin Brynes, and Darren Dengler each scored a goal, with Logan Firment providing one assist. For Delhi, Mateo Riera and Marco Shaw both notched a goal and Zach Finch provided an assist.

Goalkeeper Tabor Reed saved seven shots for Delhi, and Champlin saved two shots for South Kortright.

Downsville 7, Morris 0 (Saturday)

Downsville was crowned the winner of the James Campbell Memorial Tournament after defeating Morris 7-0 on Saturday.

With the scoreboard sitting at 2-0 at halftime, the second half offensive push of five goals put Downsville ahead for the victory. The Eagles’ Kaden Cicio had two goals scored and one assist, Ashton Townsend notched two goals, and Skylar Odell, Chase Mabery and Nolan Barnhart each scored a goal.

Goalkeeper Jon Child saved three for Morris, and Nate Burnham made one stop for the Eagles. Downsville stands at 4-0 and travels to face South Kortright on Tuesday.

Franklin 4, Charlotte Valley 0

(Saturday)

The Purple Devils took third place in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup with a 4-0 win over Charlotte Valley on Saturday.

Matt Serrao led Franklin with two goals, while Braeden Johnson and Chase Birdsall both found the back of the net as well. David Clapper and Henry Barnes pitched in assists.

Franklin keeper Aiden Ross made eight stops for the shutout while Matthew Driggs had six saves for Charlotte Valley.

Milford/Laurens 7, Roxbury 0

(Saturday)

Milford/Laurens blanked Roxbury 7-0 in the third place game of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Saturday.

Brock Mann led the way with a hat trick, while Justin LaPilusa, Cyller Cimko, Riley Stevens, and Ryles Sheldon also scored for Milford/Laurens. Martin Thorsland added two assists.

The Milford/Laurens duo of Chase Long and Brayden Murphy combined for the shutout in net. George Proctor and Bryton Bower both made three saves for Roxbury.

Walton 1, Sullivan West 0 (Saturday)

Walton defeated Sullivan West on Saturday in the consolation game of the Downsville James Campbell Tournament.

Walton’s Josh Carr scored in the first half off of a pass from Noah Sovocool to give the Warriors the lead, with the remainder of the game going scoreless.

For Sullivan West, goalkeeper Will Nearing blocked three shots and Peyton Tweedie saved four for Walton (1-3).

Cooperstown 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 1 (Saturday)

The Cooperstown boys improved to 3-0 on the season with a 3-1 non-league victory over Frankfort-Schuyler on Saturday.

Matt Salis, Liam Spencer, and Ollie Wasson provided the goals for Cooperstown, with Luca Gardner-Olsen notching two assists and Spencer adding another. David Sumatra supplied the lone goal for Frankfort-Schuyler.

In net, Cooperstown’s Finn Holohan made two saves. Frankfort-Schuyler’s Matos Brayden made 14 at the opposite end

