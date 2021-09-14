Oneonta, Delhi, B-G open 2021 season with victories

Cheryl CloughCooperstown’s Brady Hascup tries to make a catch against Tupper Lake defender Brayden Shannon in the Hawkeyes’ 34-6 loss on Saturday.

Delhi 35, Deposit-Hancock 6

The Delhi football team opened its 2021 season with a 35-6 victory over Deposit-Hancock in a rare Monday afternoon contest.

Owen Haight was the key cog in the Bulldogs’ attack, rushing for 93 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Luke Schnabel and Ryan Wilson also had solid days, with Schnabel rushing for 75 yards and a score while Wilson picked up 50 yards on the ground.

Haight scored on runs of 17 and 3 yards, Schnabel scored on a 26-yard run, and Logan Nealis and Sam Davis added scoring runs late in the game.

Delhi will host Walton on Saturday.

Oneonta 28, Walton 16 (Friday)

Oneonta began its season with a 28-16 home victory over Walton on Friday.

Mateo Goodhue led the Yellowjackets with 53 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns, while quarterback Kaden Halstead also found the end zone on the ground while racking up 73 yards on 11 carries.

Goodhue opened the scoring in the first quarter with a one-yard plunge. After Walton took the lead in the second quarter on a four-yard run by Anthony McClendon (plus a two-point conversion by Ransom Dutcher), OHS went back on top when Logan Monroe took his only carry of the game 56 yards to the house.

Goodhue scored again in the third quarter from five yards out to give the Yellowjackets a 20-8 lead. Walton made things interesting when McClenon scored his second TD of the game from a yard out. But Halstead put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard scoring run that was capped off by a successful two-point conversion pass to Cameron Sitts.

Both teams will be on the road on Saturday when Oneonta visits Mechanicville and Walton faces Delhi.

Greene 44, Unadilla Valley 28 (Saturday)

The Storm fell to Greene 44-28 in their season-opening game on Saturday.

Unadilla Valley fell behind 24-0 late in the first half and trailed 24-8 at the half. The Storm were able to cut the deficit to 38-28 late in the fourth quarter, but it proved to be too little too late.

Joe Avolio had a big game for UV, racking up 109 yards from scrimmage including a five-yard touchdown reception from Kaden Butts in the third quarter. Butts and Trenton Zvirzdin both had rushing TDs for UV while Spenser Roberts recorded a safety on defense.

Butts finished 14 of 23 for 125 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Unadilla Valley will host Unatego on Friday.

Tupper Lake 34, Cooperstown 6

(Saturday)

Cooperstown fell to Tupper Lake 34-6 in its season opener at home on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes’ sole points came courtesy of a 19-yard scoring run by Bryan Whitaker in the fourth quarter. Whitaker also finished with 56 passing yards in the game.

Henry Loeffler and Ian Poole had 20 and 19 rushing yards, respectively, for Cooperstown. Kalen Dempsey, meanwhile, finished with 34 yards on three receptions.

Cooperstown will be at Weedsport on Friday.

Bainbridge-Guilford 16,

Beaver River 0 (Friday)

The Bobcats’ defense pitched a shutout while Ethan Beames did enough on offense to help Bainbridge-Guilford open the season with a 16-0 win over Beaver River on Friday.

Beames got things started in the first quarter with a 23-yard scoring toss to Declyn Marshfield. After a 33-yard field goal by Nolan Hawkins made it 10-0 in the second quarter, Beames took care of business himself with a six-yard scoring run to give the Bobcats a 16-0 halftime lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Beames finished with 63 yards on the ground, while James Hogorian tallied 81 yards on 16 carries.

Bainbridge-Guilford held the Beaver River offense to just 120 total yards on the day.

The Bobcats will host Newark Valley on Friday.

Tioga 56, Sidney 3 (Friday)

Sidney suffered a 56-3 season-opening loss to Tioga on Friday.

The Tigers racked up 332 rushing in the game on just 28 carries. Emmet Wood led the way with 107 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries. Gavin Godfrey added 92 yards and two scored on six rushes.

Tioga quarterback Caden Bell finished 5-of-6 for 116 yards including a nine-yard scoring pass to Ousame Duncanson.

Sidney will play at Afton/Harpursville on Saturday.

No other statistics were provided.

Delhi 35, Deposit-Hancock 6

DH … 0 0 6 0 — 6

DA … 0 14 7 14 — 35

First Quarter

No scoring

Second Quarter

DA — Luke Schnabel 26 run (Luke Schnabel PAT)

DA — Owen Haight 17 run (Luke Schnabel PAT)

Third Quarter

DA — Owen Haight 3 run (Luke Schnabel PAT)

DH — 61 pass (no names provided)

Fourth Quarter

DA — Logan Nealis 2 run (Luke Schnabel PAT)

DA — Sam Davis 3 run (Luke Schnabel PAT)

Delhi rushing: Owen Haight 17-93-2, Luke Schnabel 6-75-1, Ryan Wilson 9-50, Logan Nealis 2-3-1, Sam Davis 4-22-1, Dorian Brisbane 3-19

Delhi passing: Logan Nealis 1-3 24 0-0

Delhi receiving: Angelo Kryston 1-24

Oneonta 28, Walton 16 (Friday)

W … 0 8 8 0 — 16

OHS … 6 6 8 8 — 28

First Quarter

OHS — Mateo Goodhue 1 run (kick no good)

Second Quarter

W — Anthony McClenon 4 run (Ransom Dutcher run 2-pt conversion)

OHS — Logan Monroe 56 run (conversion failed)

Third Quarter

OHS — Mateo Goodhue 5 run (Eyden Nelson pass from Kaden Halstead 2-pt conversion)

W — Anthony McClenon 1 run (Deacon Phoenix run 2-pt conversion)

Fourth Quarter

OHS — Kaden Halstead 15 run (Cameron Sitts pass from Kaden Halstead 2-pt conversion)

Oneonta rushing: K. Halstead 11-73-1, L. Monroe 1-56-1, M. Goodhue 8-53-2, C. Neer 3-17

Oneonta passing: K. Halstead 4-13, 73, 0-1

Oneonta receiving: C. Sitts 1-36, A. Wellman 1-20, L. Monroe 1-13, J. Caruso 1-4

Walton rushing: X. Davies 7-26, A. McClenon 2-13-2

Walton passing: R. Dutcher 0-1 0 0-1

Walton receiving: none

Greene 44, Unadilla Valley 28 (Saturday)

G … 8 16 14 6 — 44

UV … 0 8 14 6 — 28

Unadilla Valley rushing: Joe Avolio 8-40, Matt Bodgan 11-38-1, Kaden Butts 4-15-1, Trenton Zvirzdin 4-9-1

Unadilla Valley passing: Kade Butts 14-23 125 1-1, Blake Wright 3-6 6 0-0

Unadilla Valley receiving: Joe Avolio 7-69-1, Matt Bodgan 6-40, Colin Gilbert 2-13, Dalton Allen 1-9, Trenton Zvirzdin 1-0

Tupper Lake 34, Cooperstown 6 (Saturday)

TL … 6 20 8 0 — 34

COOP … 0 0 0 6 — 6

Cooperstown rushing: Henry Loeffler 13-20, Ian Poole 4-19, Bryan Whitaker 1-19-1

Cooperstown passing: Bryson Whitaker 4-13 56 0-0

Cooperstown receiving: Kalen Dempsey 3-34

Bainbridge-Guilford 16, Beaver River 0 (Friday)

BR … 0 0 0 0 — 0

BG … 7 9 0 0 — 16

First Quarter

BG — Declyn Marshfield 23 pass from Ethan Beames (Nolan Hawkins kick), 7:13

Second Quarter

BG — Nolan Hawkins 33 field goal, 2:51

BG — Ethan Beames 6 run (kick no good), 0:39

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

No scoring

Bainbridge-Guilford rushing: E. Beames 16-63-1, D. Marshfield 1- -3, R. Parry 3-2, N. Janinda 1-7, J. Matthews 6-10, C. Brimmer 2-10, J. Canini 1-4, J. Hogorian 16-81

Bainbridge-Guilford passing: E. Beames 2-13 62 1-1

Bainbridge-Guilford receiving: D. Marshfield 1-2-1, E. Gregory 1-1

Beaver River rushing: L. Rice 2- -8, J. Mullin 10-33, G. Fowler 7-18

Beaver River passing: J. Mullin 10-27 77 0-2

Beaver River receiving: B. Dicob 3-25, D. Zehr 1-9, C. Peters 4-42, G. Fowler 2-1