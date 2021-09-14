‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’: An Interview With Creator Valerie Armstrong
AMC’s newest dramedy series, “Kevin Can F*** Himself,” made waves over the summer with its exploration of the classic sitcom format through the eyes of Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy), a stereotypical sitcom wife struggling to break free of that role and escape her husband Kevin (Eric Petersen). The show has drawn critical acclaim for its portrayal of Allison’s awakening and its use of two formats, multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama. The Harvard Crimson spoke to creator, showrunner and executive producer Valerie Armstrong. [Editor’s Note: Since this conversation, AMC announced that “Kevin Can F*** Himself” was renewed for a second season.]www.thecrimson.com
Comments / 0