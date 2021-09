YULEE, Fla. — A woman charged with murder is due back in court Wednesday morning for a daylong hearing on whether key evidence in the case should be admitted at trial. Kimberly Kessler is charged with first degree murder in the disappearance and presumed death of Joleen Cummings, a Yulee hairstylist and mother of three last seen on May 12, 2018.

