CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millbury, MA

Animation Artist Proposes To Girlfriend At Millbury Theater

CNN
CNN
 9 days ago

MILLBURY (CBS) – At Blackstone Valley Cinema de Lux Sunday, a perfect plot twist played out on the big screen – a real life proposal!

“It was pretty amazing. She’s the person I want to be with for the rest of my life,” said Jonathan Holz.

Worcester animation artist Jonathan Holz worked with the Millbury theater to make his dream a reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zObfl_0bvCCSZd00
Julie Deoliveira and Jonathan Holz (WBZ-TV)

“I always made her paintings and little illustrations for Valentine’s Day for example; Trying to make something a little bigger,” he explained.

Girlfriends of the bride-to-be had their work cut out for them getting her to the theater.

“I was like I don’t want to watch a movie. Can we go to the mall or something?” said Julie Deoliveira.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4a24_0bvCCSZd00
Jonathan Holz proposed to his girlfriend Julie Deoliveira at Blackstone Valley (Image credit Jonathan Holz)

Seated all around her in the dark theater, were the couple’s family and friends.

When Julie saw her name come up on the screen, she realized it was her love story playing for the audience.

“I just dropped the popcorn and I was like oh no it’s going to happen. It was super cute. Then I started to cry. It was amazing. I was like, ‘yeah just give me a kiss! Yes of course!” She recalled.

This unforgettable grand gesture, only the beginning of their happily ever after.

“Since I met her everything I do is to impress her and feel special. I don’t think there’s going to be a day of my life I don’t want to make her feel special,” he said.

A sweet preview of coming attractions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Stacey Abrams: 'Callous' leadership in these states has left millions of Americans without health coverage

Stacey Abrams is the founder of the Southern Economic Advancement Project. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Throughout the course of the pandemic, we have witnessed inequities ripple across our society, particularly along racial and socioeconomic lines. Most tellingly, this imbalance affects frontline workers — many of whom are people of color — who put their lives and health on the line to keep our communities functioning while risking their families' well-being.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbury, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Houston Chronicle

Friendswood theater presents 'Shrek'

“Shrek the Musical” kicks off a new season of shows at Purple Box Theater in Friendswood when audiences take a trip to the Kingdom of Duloc in performances running Sept. 14 through Oct. 3. “‘Shrek’ is such a fun musical for the entire family,” said director Cathy Holbrook. “We are...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
The Quietus

Art School Girlfriend

Polly Mackey's debut is suffused with longing, but it's the beats and percussion that take centre stage, finds Amanda Farah. Art School Girlfriend is the project of singer-producer-multi-instrumentalist Polly Mackey. Her debut album, Is It Light Where you Are, was written after Mackey broke up with her longterm girlfriend. The collection of brooding, synth-based songs is dominated by a sense of longing and delivered with a disarming gentleness.
MUSIC
focusnewspaper.com

Theaters, Streaming & Disc

Malignant (2021) The latest thriller from James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring 1 and 2) concerns a woman who’s horrified to discover her nightmares are becoming reality. Annabelle Wallis stars. New to Disc:. CBS DVD:. Magnum PI: Season 3 (2020-21) All sixteen episodes of the third season of the reboot have...
MOVIES
binghamtonhomepage.com

“The Guys” at KNOW Theater

BINGHAMTON, NY – The KNOW Theatre is preparing to stage its first production in front of a live in-person audience in 18 months. And the play was chosen to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. “The Guys” by Anne Nelson is based on a true...
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girlfriends#Popcorn#Cbs
Omaha.com

Omaha Community Playhouse hires Pittsburgh theater founder as artistic director

The new artistic director of the Omaha Community Playhouse in the co-founder of a Pittsburgh theater that produces new works for young audiences with developmental disabilities and sensory sensitivities. Jumping Jack Theater artistic director Stephen Santa, 35, will take over from interim artistic director Susan Baer Collins on Nov. 1,...
OMAHA, NE
WISH-TV

All Indiana Artist: Animal Sun performs

Steven Blake, singer in Animal Sun, describes the band as a mix between 1980’s bands like Journey, 1990’s bands like The Killers and Smashing Pumpkins, and newer bands like the 1975. Animal Sun performed a song called “Touch” today on the show! They performed in Indianapolis on September 13. Learn...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fairfax Times

Couch Theater

“Cry Macho” (PG-13) -- Even at 91 years old, Clint Eastwood is still acting and directing, and his latest project’s plot feels slightly familiar. If you enjoyed “Gran Torino,” you’ll probably like “Cry Macho.” Eastwood plays a grizzled former rodeo star who finds himself in the extended company of a teenage boy who’s struggling to deal with life and growing up. During their time together, Eastwood teaches the boy how to be a decent man. It’s a role Eastwood plays well. The film will be dual released in theaters and on streaming, but only available for 31 days from its release on Sept. 17, so get crackin’. (HBOMax)
MOVIES
Peninsula Daily News

Fiber artists donate stuffed animals to club

SEQUIM — The Sequim unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula welcomed 49 new pets when Monica Dixon of the Sequim Fiber Art Neighborhood Group delivered handmade stuffed animals for the members of the club. “This is going to be great,” said Tessa Jackson, unit director....
SEQUIM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
AceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: Glass Animals

Dave Bayley and his bandmates score their most successful song to date, reaching No. 1 on Billboard Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart with 'Heat Waves'. AceShowbiz - Glass Animals are celebrating as they logged No. 1 single with "Heat Waves". A year of its release, the melancholic song about loss and longing reached the top spot in Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. It spent two consecutive weeks at the pinnacle as it amassed one billion global streams across all platforms.
MUSIC
The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
ENTERTAINMENT
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek and lookalike teenage daughter are radiant in incredibly rare photo together

Salma Hayek is a proud mother to her only daughter, Valentina, and on Tuesday she had reason to celebrate the teen and did so with a beautiful photo. The Eternals actress delighted fans with a rare snapshot together as they rang in Valentina's 14th birthday.Taking to Instagram, Salma posted a sunset image and although they were silhouetted, the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

656K+
Followers
100K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy