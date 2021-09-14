CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redby, MN

Steven Joseph "Skup" Thunder

redlakenationnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 18, 1959 ~ September 10, 2021 (age 62) Steven Joseph "Skup" Migizii -Bald Eagle Thunder, age 62, of Redby, MN travelled to the Spirit World on Friday, September 10, 2021. Steven was born on May 18, 1959, in Red Lake, MN to Julius and Marilyn (Johnson) Thunder. He graduated from high school in Flandreau, SD. He made his home in Redby, MN and worked as a custodian for Family and Childrens Services. Skup had a passion for pow wows. He was an accomplished Grass and Fancy Dancer. He enjoyed travelling for traditional ceremonies including the Sundance Ceremony. He liked going to the casino and enjoyed watching the softball leagues play in the summer.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Redby, MN
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#The Spirit World#The Fcs Staff
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy