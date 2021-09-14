Steven Joseph "Skup" Thunder

May 18, 1959 ~ September 10, 2021 (age 62) Steven Joseph "Skup" Migizii -Bald Eagle Thunder, age 62, of Redby, MN travelled to the Spirit World on Friday, September 10, 2021. Steven was born on May 18, 1959, in Red Lake, MN to Julius and Marilyn (Johnson) Thunder. He graduated from high school in Flandreau, SD. He made his home in Redby, MN and worked as a custodian for Family and Childrens Services. Skup had a passion for pow wows. He was an accomplished Grass and Fancy Dancer. He enjoyed travelling for traditional ceremonies including the Sundance Ceremony. He liked going to the casino and enjoyed watching the softball leagues play in the summer.