Deal: The M1 MacBook Air is on sale for just US$849 on Amazon

By Enrico Frahn
notebookcheck.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is offering Apple's latest MacBook Air for US$849 for its 256GB configuration today, which is down US$149 from the US$999 MSRP. The price appears after an automatic coupon is applied at check out, and it applies to all colors including the Space Gray, silver and gold color. The laptop was released last year and features the beastly Apple M1 SoC and a formidable performance for a laptop in this category.

