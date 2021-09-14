Obituary and funeral service: Robert Thomas ‘Tommy’ Stephens, 67, of Athens

Robert Thomas (Tommy) Stephens, 67, of Athens, GA, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional in Athens, GA. Tommy was born February 12, 1954 in Monroe, GA. He was a 1972 graduate of Monroe Area High School. While he spent most of his adult life working in the construction industry, he spent the latter part of his life working at Barrette Outdoor Living in Jefferson, GA. At the time of his death he was working at Walmart on Lexington Road in Athens.