Editor’s note: This article originally ran in the Feb. 19, 2020 edition of the EagleHerald. The Menominee High School Hall of Fame 2020 induction ceremony was originally scheduled for May 2, 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19. The ceremony will now take place Oct. 23 at Embers 1871 in Peshtigo. Each week, the EagleHerald will highlight one inductee, beginning with Walter Niemann, class of 1913.