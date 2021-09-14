CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Readers — Please Vote on the Recall!

By Scott Cooney
CleanTechnica
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special note here: an election is happening right now in California that has huge ramifications for clean energy and the climate. Just as they did in 2003, California Republicans managed to get the required 3.7% of the state’s voters to demand a “recall election,” a weird stipulation in California law that makes a standing governor defend himself or herself from a vote of confidence by request of a tiny minority. The governor, Gavin Newsom, needs more than 50% of voters turning in ballots to say “NO” to the recall, or he loses his job.

