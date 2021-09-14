The Newly Renovated Turtle Bay Is a Family-Friendly Paradise in Oahu

The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC) recently announced its annual Friends of The Bay campaign. Launching September 18 and running through October 23, every member of the community can support the creation of a world-class park by becoming a Friend of The Bay. Through the campaign, The Bay Park aims to provide a meaningful way to make philanthropy accessible for everyone in the community. By donating as little as $25, anyone can help transform a parking lot into an open, accessible, free and welcoming public park. This year, multiple matching opportunities will make your gift more impactful. In addition to The Patterson Foundation’s matching challenge, an anonymous donor has offered to make an additional donation for each person that signs up as a Friend of The Bay. If The Bay can inspire 250 people to donate, the anonymous donor will add an extra $25 per person. If 500 people donate, they will add an extra $50 per person. If 1,000 people donate, an additional $100 will be donated per person - resulting in an additional $100,000 match towards the creation of the park.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO