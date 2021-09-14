CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Save 20% on Monos Luggage and Start Planning Your Next Trip

By Lindsay Rogers
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTouted by many as the “Apple of suitcases,” luggage brand Monos is best known for its minimalistic, polycarbonate bags, available in four sizes — carry-on, carry-on plus, check-in medium and check-in large — and in 10 different colors. With Hinomoto Lisof Silent Run 360° wheels, a soft, anti-microbial interior, vegan leather details and a TSA-approved combination lock, any one of the suitcases in the Monos lineup will have you counting down the days — nay, seconds — until your next trip. That said, the Monos Check-In Medium, which I personally am proud to own, is now $70 off, though you can shop the other sizes (all of which you can now score for 20% off) here, as well.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eye On Annapolis

5 Tips To Enjoy Your Next Outdoor Trip With Cannabis

Outdoor trips are popular in pandemic times. They let you explore the benefits of fresh air and sunlight, and you need not worry about social distancing. The best part is that camping and trekking are far more affordable than staying at a luxury resort. You get to spend private time with your family or partner or experience the pleasure of solitude. Combining cannabis with an outdoor trip is an excellent idea because it can take the fun and relaxation to the next level. But before you embark, there are some things you need to plan for a perfect vacation outdoors. Here are some tried-and-tested tips to follow.
LIFESTYLE
matadornetwork.com

Best ways to score a cheap flight upgrade for your next international trip

Looking to fly business but not take a second mortgage out on your home? Lucky for you, there are plenty of ways to upgrade a flight. And no, despite how popular this theme tends to be, dressing well is not one of them. Maybe at one time, dressing the part when you were talking to the gate agent helped, but now thanks to the thousand-and-one ways to acquire elite status on airlines, the airlines are far less interested in your designer bag and way more interested in whether that bag has their branded credit card in it.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Vegan Leather#Tsa
arlenbennycenac.com

2021 Fall Hikes For Your Next Trip

One of the best times to experience a hike is in a season where the weather conditions are not overbearingly hot, humid, or otherwise terrible, making fall the perfect time to lace up your backpack, grab your water bottle, and lace up your hiking boots. And now, it’s never been easier to take advantage of the season and the beautiful landscapes across the continent with Travel + Leisure’s curated list of the best 2021 North American fall hikes to be experienced.
LIFESTYLE
pommietravels.com

Straightforward Tips To Simplify Packing For Your Next Business Trip

Depending on what you select as a choice of accommodation for the business trip and where it’s located, there are quite a few things you need to take into account. Or rather, there are a few methods of preparation you need to implement. Your priority would be to plan your itinerary, create a packing list, have a look at the weather at your destination and plan for it then. Because this is a business trip, whatever you pack needs to be practical and not along the lines of a vacation.
LIFESTYLE
The Next Web

You can book travel insurance for your next trip to space — wait, what?

Did you know SHIFT is taking the stage this fall? Together with an amazing line-up of experts, we will explore the future of mobility during TNW Conference 2021. Secure your ticket now!. In the world of mobility there are two main types of insurances: motor vehicle and travel insurance. And...
TRAVEL
RideApart

SW-Motech Reveals New Hard Luggage For Your Benelli TRK 502 X

If you’re looking to outfit your 2018 or newer Benelli TRK 502 X for your next great adventure, luggage and accessories specialist SW-Motech has some new options you may want to consider. Whether you just want a sturdy top box to hold your essentials, or you’re ready to go all-in on both a top box and some hard side cases, the German accessories maker has you covered. Let’s take a look.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Be My Travel Muse

How to Plan a Trip in 7 Steps

Planning a solo trip can be a stressful experience, especially if you are doing it for the first time. Having planned literally hundreds of solo trips over the course of nine years, I have now mastered a failure-proof formula that makes sure I have a successful trip on which I don’t get scammed, save as much money as possible, and have a positive impact, not only on myself but also the places I visit.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

This YETI Duffle Is Perfect for Your Next River Trip

Maximizing your time outdoors should be number one on your to-do list this summer, and there is no better way to enjoy the open air than on a river trip. Unplugging from reality and floating down a scenic river is paradise and there is no better time to do it. While the time spent on the water is idyllic, preparing and packing can be tricky. A trip spent on or by the river requires high-quality and durable gear that will give you peace of mind knowing your belongings are safe and dry. YETI's selection of waterproof luggage does just that, with everything you need to make the most out of your trip no matter where it takes you. Whether you plan to go rafting, canoeing, tubing or kayaking, make sure you have the right gear to take your adventures further. To learn more about what you need for an adventurous river trip this summer, read on below.
TRAVEL
Family Handyman

How To Use Packing Cubes On Your Next Trip

Travel can be stressful. Packing cubes are a simple and affordable way to alleviate some of the pressure. Whether you’re headed out on a solo adventure or a family vacation, packing cubes can keep you organized. Let’s take a look at what they are, how they work, and how to choose and using them.
INDUSTRY
goworldtravel.com

Zero Waste Travel: 8 Ways to Green Your Next Trip

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. There is no question that traveling is one of the best parts of life. But with a growing focus on sustainability and reducing waste, travel can sometimes feel like a burden. Additionally,...
ENVIRONMENT
FodorsTravel

15 Easy Ways to Save a Ton of Money on Your Next Vacation

They say travel is the only thing you can buy that makes you richer—that is until you look at your bank statement on the last day of a vacation. Going outside is expensive and often the cost makes travel seem prohibitive for individuals and families alike. Thankfully, there are money-saving hacks available for those who know where to look. Here’s how to secure discounted–and even free award travel–with or without credit cards.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

Save on Your 2021 Disneyland Trip With TWO New Hotel Offers!

Thinking about taking a trip to Disneyland Resort in the next few months?. Right now there is so much to do in the parks and hotels, as restaurants, shops, and more continue to reopen. You can explore the new Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, get into the Halloween season at Oogie Boogie Bash, and soon there will be a brand new after-hours event for the holiday season. And, if you’re in the middle of planning your vacation (or just beginning), there are TWO new Disneyland hotel discounts you’ll want to check out!
TRAVEL
Jamestown Sun

7 travel and sightseeing tips for your next trip to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, B.C. (Tribune News Service) — I’m pretty sure I did Vancouver wrong. Granted, I tried to chug down a complex, changing metropolis in just three days, which is a ridiculously — and, let’s be honest, insultingly — short period of time. In a misguided attempt at comprehensiveness, I turned my trip — my first since Canada reopened its border to Americans on Aug. 9 after a long, COVID-induced closure — into an overstuffed sandwich, letting choice bits slide off the plate and onto the floor. The best things I saw were unplanned accidents. If I’d gone a little slower and tried to do less, I probably would’ve found more.
WORLD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

You’ve never stayed in an Airbnb like this

WILDWOOD, Ga. — While travelers will find thousands of properties across the southeast to rent on Airbnb, they won’t find many like the one that Ched Sharpless offers. He describes it as an Eco treedeck with cedar sleep pods that offer panoramic views. It sits on 22 acres in northwest Georgia.
WILDWOOD, GA
experiencecolumbiasc.com

6 Workouts to Plan for Your Next Trip to Columbia SC

Columbia SC is known for it's river-side running trails and winding bike paths (we're looking at you Harbison State Forrest). But sometimes nothing beats the energy of a group fitness class. In a city of go-getters it won't surprise you that we've got plenty to choose from with drop-in options perfect for travelers. Go ahead a book a class as you plan your next trip to the capital city.
COLUMBIA, SC
Only In South Dakota

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In South Dakota Costs Less Than $60 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Wanna get away? No, we aren’t talking about booking an expensive flight and leaving the greatest state in the country, but instead escaping to someplace secluded for a night or 2. Does this sound like your ideal vacation? If so, you will want to book a stay at this historic South Dakota cabin that costs […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In South Dakota Costs Less Than $60 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy