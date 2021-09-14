Save 20% on Monos Luggage and Start Planning Your Next Trip
Touted by many as the “Apple of suitcases,” luggage brand Monos is best known for its minimalistic, polycarbonate bags, available in four sizes — carry-on, carry-on plus, check-in medium and check-in large — and in 10 different colors. With Hinomoto Lisof Silent Run 360° wheels, a soft, anti-microbial interior, vegan leather details and a TSA-approved combination lock, any one of the suitcases in the Monos lineup will have you counting down the days — nay, seconds — until your next trip. That said, the Monos Check-In Medium, which I personally am proud to own, is now $70 off, though you can shop the other sizes (all of which you can now score for 20% off) here, as well.www.chron.com
Comments / 0