Reading that a scheduled Washington Spirit game was postponed because of positive coronavirus tests on the team was another disappointing example of how professional athletes are not leading the way in vaccinations [“4 Spirit players test positive; match at Thorns is postponed,” Sports, Sept. 5]. Professional athletes, whether they like it or not, are role models for children and adults and looked up to as leaders in their field. I don’t think there has been any sport that has not been affected by players’ lack of consideration for their teammates, owners, families, colleagues and fans by not being protected against the coronavirus.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO