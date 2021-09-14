CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Birds And The Buzz: Cardinals Spurring National Chatter After Dominating Victory Over Titans

By Cronkite News
arizonadailyindependent.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – Before Sunday, the last time the Arizona Cardinals took the field in a meaningful game was January in Los Angeles. With playoff implications on the line, the Cardinals laid an egg and lost 18-7, ending their 2020 season at 8-8. The shutdown of a high-powered Tennessee Titans offense Sunday combined with an offensive explosion has changed national perception of the team.

arizonadailyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

FIVE BOLD TRADE PREDICTIONS | Odell Beckham Jr to the Cardinals?

NFL teams are expected to make their final cut on August 31st. It will be interesting to see who is all cut, because there are some really solid players that could be cap casualties. I wanted to put together a piece on predicting a few trades that happen before the August 31st cut down date. Let’s get to work.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Espn#Nfl Com#Afc South#Mvp#Giants#Associated Press#The Minnesota Vikings
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
Yardbarker

After giving up five sacks, Titans' Taylor Lewan thanks Cardinals' Chandler Jones

Arizona Cardinals lineman Chandler Jones had the standout performance of Week 1, at least on the defensive side, by collecting five sacks against the Tennessee Titans. The offensive lineman tasked with stopping him was actually appreciative, in a strange way, that Jones roasted him so badly. Titans offensive lineman Taylor...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Titans-Cardinals Inactives

NASHVILLE – Not many players for the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals were ruled out in advance of Sunday’s opener at Nissan Stadium. That meant coaches had decisions to make about who would not be included among the 48 players on the gameday roster from among the 53 on the active roster and any practice squad players designated as gameday additions.
NFL
thedailyreporter.com

Traditional Cardinal Football- Coldwater dominates on the ground in win over Pennfield

BATTLE CREEK — The Coldwater faithful were treated to a show of traditional Cardinal football Friday night and it came at the expense of Interstate 8 rival Pennfield. The Cardinals ran all over the Panthers on their Hall of Fame night, rushing for 315 yards in traditional Coldwater football fashion as they secured win number one on the season by defeating Pennfield 38-26.
COLDWATER, MI
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Cardinals dominate Tennessee Titans 38-13 to open the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Kyler Murray scored five touchdowns and linebacker Chandler Jones had a career-high five sacks as the Arizona Cardinals simply dominated the Tennessee Titans 38-13 Sunday for a big road win to open the season. Jones, who tied the franchise record, had three sacks in a first...
NFL
All Cardinals

Game Preview: Cardinals at Titans

The Cardinals came within mere tie-breaker points from reaching the playoffs in 2020. This offseason, the organization made investments in veteran talents to plug up holes and provide leadership. If progression was linear, this would be the year the Cardinals get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
NFL
phoenixmag.com

Cardinals Impressive in 38-13 Win Over Titans in Week 1

What a way to open the 2021 season. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw for four touchdowns and ran in another score to lead the Arizona attack on offense. The Cardinals defense was even more dominant, led by pass rusher Chandler Jones’ five quarterback sacks. Jones also forced two fumbles that later turned into points for the Cardinals offense.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tennessee Titans News & Rumors After 38-13 Loss vs. Arizona Cardinals | Chandler Jones 5 Sacks

The Tennessee Titans were blown out at home 38-13 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Titans offense only managed to score two touchdowns as Arizona scored effortlessly at times. Arizona’s Chandler Jones recorded a career game as he sacked Ryan Tannehill 5 times. Titans’ Derrick Henry was limited to 58 yards while newcomer Julio Jones only had 29 yards off 3 receptions. Join Chat Sports host Matthew Peterson for the latest Tennessee Titans news, rumors and reaction from the Titans vs. Cardinals Week 1 matchup. Tennessee Titans rumors via Chat Sports right here on our Titans YouTube channel - https://www.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy