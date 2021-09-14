The Birds And The Buzz: Cardinals Spurring National Chatter After Dominating Victory Over Titans
PHOENIX – Before Sunday, the last time the Arizona Cardinals took the field in a meaningful game was January in Los Angeles. With playoff implications on the line, the Cardinals laid an egg and lost 18-7, ending their 2020 season at 8-8. The shutdown of a high-powered Tennessee Titans offense Sunday combined with an offensive explosion has changed national perception of the team.arizonadailyindependent.com
