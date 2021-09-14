Running down a Dream: Corbin boys’, North Laurel girls’ cross country teams shine during Lynn Camp Invitational

CORBIN — Boys’ and girls’ Cross country teams across the Tri-County turned in impressive results during Saturday’s Lynn Camp Invitational.

Corbin placed first overall in the boys’ team points with 29 points while North Laurel took home first place in the girls’ team points with 35 points.

South Laurel’s Will Stanko finished as the highest runner in the Tri-County with a second place finish (16:48.21) while North Laurel’s Taylor Allen placed first in the girls’ race and also broke the school record with a 20:08.01 finish time.

Bell County (82 points), Harlan County (84), North Laurel (89), South Laurel (119), Whitley County (152), and Williamsburg (191) rounded out the boys’ teams while Corbin (49), Harlan County (69), Lynn Camp (125), Williamsburg (136), Whitley County (151), South Laurel (156), and Harlan (159) rounded out the girls’ teams.

For a complete list of the Tri-County teams’ individual results please see blow:

Lynn Camp Invitational

Boys Team Scores

1. Corbin 29, 2. Bell County 82, 3. Harlan County 84, 4. North Laurel 89, 5. South Laurel 119, 6. Whitley County 152, 7. Williamsburg 191

Boys Individual Results

Corbin (1st, 29 points)

3rd Sean Simons 16:59.58

4th John Hail 17:08.33

5th Jonah Black 17:18.56

8th Connor Messer 18:08.06

9th Andon Asher 18:08.87

11th Nolan Brock 18:12.05

17th Gabe Mahan 18:42.76

18th Ethan Slone 18:46.72

19th Christopher Rose 18:54.76

36th Koby Perkins 21:05.74

Lynn Camp

16th Logan Brock 18:36.59

37th Caleb Helton 21:12.17

54th Clayton White 24:03.63

North Laurel (4th, 89 points)

12th Alex Garcia 18:14.14

13th Josh Hoskins 18:14.79

20th Xander Harris 18:58.05

21st Jace King 19:00.05

32nd Peyton Roundtree 20:07.59

33rd Caleb Caldwell 20:20.95

38th Noah Hampton 21:17.46

43rd Trenton Pool 21:38.89

59th Waylon Allen 25:38.28

62nd Carter Joseph 26:24.21

64th Tyler Hibbard 26:49.42

South Laurel (5th, 119 points)

2nd Will Stanko 16:48.21

6th Jacob Tapscott 17:19.26

41st Chris Greer 21:23:41

44th Riley Lewis 21:51.82

50th Lucas Epperson 23:13.39

56th Isaiah Whicker 24:26.99

58th Andrew Hurley 25:36.58

61st Jacob Farler 25.45.64

Whitley County (6th, 152 points)

10th Connor Partin 18:10.05

39th Jacob Canada 21:18.40

46th Jackson Hess 22:22.47

47th Tanner Logan 22:54.84

52nd Gavin Whitaker 23:51.56

Williamsburg (7th, 191 points)

29th Nick Baird 19:35.81

35th Henry Bowling 20:33.55

55th Ethan Moses 24:20.99

63rd Alex Coleman 26:40.66

65th Evan Moses 27:17.61

68th Jason Moses 34:03.56

Girls Team Scores

1. North Laurel 35, 2. Corbin 49, 3. Harlan County 69, 4. Lynn Camp 125, 5. Williamsburg 136, 6. Whitley County 151, 7. South Laurel 156, 8. Harlan 159.

Girls Individual Results

Corbin (2nd, 49 points)

2nd Jaycee Frye 21:48.68

5th Mary Jackson 22:04.55

6th Alex Herren 22:18.02

9th Mary Simons 22:49.11

28th Savannah Mayer 26:30.33

40th Summer Storm 28:30.00

Lynn Camp (4th, 125 points)

11th Laren Partin 23:07.11

19th Arebella Pennington 25:16.51

33rd Lillian Henize 27:00.12

35th Madison Weymers 27:02.78

43rd Cambree Prewitt 28:58.11

61st Paris Jackson 35:16.91

North Laurel (1st, 35 points)

1st Taylor Allen 20:08.01

4th Lauren Crouch 22:02.30

7th McKinley Mastin 22:25.99

10th Riley Vickers 22:56.86

13th Haiden Moses 23:50.72

South Laurel (7th, 156 points)

8th Rose Stanko 22:40.59

37th Hannah Tapscott 28:16.93

42nd Bailee Pennington 28.54.94

51st Autumn Whicker 31:11.35

53rd Devan Kersey 32:36.84

65th Hope LaFountain 40:27.12

Whitley County (6th, 151 points)

38th Amy Earls 27:19.91

39th Emma Moore 27:55.77

55th Makena Miniard 33:32.44

58th Jaylee Davis 34:12.12

60th Harley Huddleston 34:52.50

Williamsburg (5th 136 points)

12th Heaven Warren 23:25.84

18th Ryan Fields 25:13.57

24th Emaly Powers 25:53.22

49th Madison Taylor 30:44.60

54th Emma Meaders 33:06.44

62nd Alyssa Boone 35:46.41