Blackpink’s Rosé Debuts at Met Gala in Saint Laurent

By Fashion Style Editor
ForexTV.com
 9 days ago

Blackpink’s Rosé arrived at the Met Gala for the first time. The music sensation, with the fashion house’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello by her side, stepped onto the carpet of the 2021 Met Gala in Saint Laurent. This marks the singer’s debut at the coveted fundraising benefit held at the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Rosé also makes history as one of the first female K-pop stars to attend the Met Gala, along with Korean rapper CL, born Lee Chae-rin.

