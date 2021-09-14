9/11, abortion law and COVID rounds out turbulent week for

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.

