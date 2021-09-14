9/11, abortion law and COVID rounds out turbulent week for
The 20th anniversary of 9/11 comes at a time with a country divided, and many are highlighting lost opportunities to consolidate the United States’ position as the world’s moral leader and new daunting challenges in combating international and domestic terror. The Department of Justice entered forcefully into the fray of the Texas abortion case, but harbingers of a future demolition of abortion rights remain. And COVID’s resurgence gives rise to anxiety about continuing dislocation of present-day life.www.uticaphoenix.net
