9/11, abortion law and COVID rounds out turbulent week for

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 20th anniversary of 9/11 comes at a time with a country divided, and many are highlighting lost opportunities to consolidate the United States’ position as the world’s moral leader and new daunting challenges in combating international and domestic terror. The Department of Justice entered forcefully into the fray of the Texas abortion case, but harbingers of a future demolition of abortion rights remain. And COVID’s resurgence gives rise to anxiety about continuing dislocation of present-day life.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
