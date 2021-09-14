Scanlan arrested for drunk driving in Chautauqua County
Former Syracuse University lacrosse player Chase Scanlan has been arrested for drunk driving, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies report that the 21-year-old was discovered during a traffic stop on Route 5 in Irving around 2:42 a.m. Sunday morning. A check of his driving record revealed that he was operating a vehicle with a suspended license and, upon further investigation, deputies said Scanlan was found to have been driving while intoxicated.www.uticaphoenix.net
