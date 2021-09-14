CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

How to Infuse Joy Into Sports

By Jason Kelly
STACK
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents sometimes get carried away. I know you want your kid to play well and be the best. There is nothing wrong with that, but improvement will happen on their time, not yours. Your reactions, obsessions, stress, and criticism can produce unwanted feelings in your child. And these feelings can push them away from enjoying their sport. However, your feedback is essential. Your job, as a parent, is to show your child how to have fun playing, whether winning or losing. Kids want to have fun, so let it be. Just make sure it is in a safe environment for them. When watching your child play, keep these things in mind.

www.stack.com

Comments / 1

Related
STACK

The ‘Drama Triangle’: How to Avoid Sports Team Turmoil

Unfortunately, many athletes have experienced toxic teammates or bad team chemistry at one point or another. Whether you know it or not, there’s a good chance these experiences can be attributed to “the drama triangle.”. The drama triangle is a social model of human interaction created by Dr. Stephen Karpman....
SPORTS
kidsinthehouse.com

How to Prepare Your Kiddos for Their First Team Sport

Team sports provide plenty of opportunities for kids to be physically active, which is essential to their growth and development. Sports also teach children new skills like communication, teamwork, and good sportsmanship, all of which will ultimately help them become strong, independent adults. However, playing sports can also be both...
KIDS
Telegraph

How being an introvert can become a sporting superpower

From sprinter Usain Bolt’s flamboyant celebrations to cyclist Laura Kenny’s endearingly garrulous TV interviews, many successful athletes appear to be natural extroverts who are utterly at ease in the public spotlight. So many fans were surprised when Britain’s teen tennis star Emma Raducanu, who has appeared so strikingly confident when dismantling her opponents on her shock journey to the US Open Final, admitted to Vogue that she is an introvert. “I was a very shy little girl who didn’t talk much at all,” explained the 18-year-old. She revealed that she was known at school as the “quiet one who didn’t really raise her hand” and found it hard to come “out of my shell”.
SPORTS
akc.org

How to Teach Your Dog to “Jump For Joy” on Cue

It’s time to jump for joy! With this fun trick, your dog will be jumping straight up in the air on cue. It’s not just a fun way to impress your friends—it also makes for great social media posts and is a high-energy and fun skill to incorporate into Trick Dog or freestyle routines.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Namath
STACK

Tips For Balance School, Sport, and Life

So, you have a young, ambitious student-athlete who’s trying to balance, school, sport, and social life. How can you help them find success and happiness throughout this process?. Productivity and time management is everything. “I wish there was more than 24 hours in a day!”. “I need more time!”. Sound...
SPORTS
STACK

6 Basic Youth Volleyball Drills

When it comes to sports, young athletes need to be approached and trained differently than those in high school, college, or professional. Whether they are novice or a gifted young athlete, conditioning has many purposes. Knowledgeable coaches, trainers, and parents should focus on drills that are not only skill-specific but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
STACK

10 Reminders Stressed Out Sports Parents Need to Hear

Are you a sports parent? Do you find yourself continually getting stressed about youth sports and your child’s involvement in them? You are not alone. Stress has become common among sports parents, but that doesn’t make it any more helpful for the families involved. Sometimes, melting away that stress can be as simple as gaining a little perspective on the matters at hand. With that in mind, here are 10 reminders stressed out sports parents need to hear.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

Karl Motey on How Sports Bring People Together

Every day, people around the world are brought together due to their love of sports. Most people see sports as an opportunity to shine – or a chance to get in a bit of healthy competition. Sports can and do, bring people together. Not just the athletes, but the people...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsmanship
Thrive Global

How Comparison Kills Joy?

In today’s age of social media, the overwhelming information about people’s lifestyle choices, their spending habits, their material world, etc. are becoming increasingly accessible by a common man. Even those who live more of an offline life, find ways to keep themselves updated about how people around them are living their life. One common side-effect of this information, unfortunately, is comparison. But one must know that comparison almost always kills joy.
Winchester Sun

The joys of recovery

Recovery from addiction does not have to be a lonely and mirthless journey. “You are not ever going to be happy again because you are in recovery; that’s not true,” said Juanita Everman. Everman is the co-founder and executive director of Achieving Recovery Together (ART), and during September the Winchester-based...
WINCHESTER, KY
WEAR

How specialized football helmets are impacting concussions in the sport

According to brainline.org, about 3.8 million concussions occur in the U.S. per year during competitive sports. The most common sport? Football. But as many as 50% of concussions go unreported. As protective technology advances, are concussions actually becoming more preventable?. In order to break this down, we have to first...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
STACK

How to Build the Perfect Swim Workout

If you’re looking to get a little more serious about training in the pool, or you want more structure around your time in the water, read on. Here is how to build a swim workout to achieve your goals. Having a plan before you hop into the fast lane will...
WORKOUTS
STACK

Basic Gymnastics Training To Help With Other Sports

Players from all sports get knocked down, tripped, or pushed onto the floor. Learning basic gymnastics moves will help you roll and dissipate the force of impact across many joints and surfaces rather than just one. And doing so reduces the chance of injury and helps you get back into...
WORKOUTS
STACK

4 Strategies to Create a Successful Weight Room Environment

You could have a state-of-the-art weight room or the best training program on the planet, but if you don’t create an effective environment for your athletes, their results will ultimately fall behind. Your athletes need to be motivated to train, buy into your programming and most importantly, work hard. As...
WORKOUTS
STACK

College Athletes Guide To Nutrition On A Budget

For college-bound athletes on a budget while away from home for the first time this fall, consuming healthy foods and beverages can be challenging. This article provides tips for stocking dorm rooms with inexpensive, nutritious, and long-lasting items to support wellness, academics, sports, and exercise performance. These foods and beverages...
SPORTS
STACK

An Athlete’s Guide to Stress Fractures

Many competitive athletes suffer from stress fractures over the course of their careers and that goes double for female athletes. But what’s the deal with this all-too-common injury? Why are stress fractures so common, and how can you prevent them? These tips can help you guard your bones and reduce stress fractures when training.
SPORTS
STACK

How to Fix 4 Common Exercises Athletes Do Incorrectly

Tim Anderson at Original Strength describes movement in terms of ‘good, better and best.’ Because some movement, no matter how badly done, is better than no movement. You start at good; then you get better, and then comes best. There is no set timetable for best because mastery is difficult,...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy