Mississippi State

This Weekend Itinerary Is Perfect For Exploring Oxford in Mississippi

By Scott Dylan
 9 days ago

If you’re a creative soul in search of inspiration, you’ll find it in Oxford, Mississippi home of artists and writers alike. Full of outstanding shops, eateries, and outdoor spaces to explore, it’s a place perfect for a weekend getaway. Refilling your creative well is easy in the presence of literary greats such as William Faulkner, the famous writer who made his home in Rowan Oak. Oxford is also where the University of Mississippi is, so the music scene is young, energetic, and ready to explore.

A tour of the Historic Downtown Square lets you visualize the way it looked in the past. The city's historical marker explains all the famous people who visited or lived in Oxford. You can see area businesses thriving, too, with shops, restaurants, and bars in the square of the college town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232lSO_0bvBi1Hs00
Visit Oxford/Facebook

Sink your teeth into a Big Bad Breakfast. Located in the Midtown Shopping Center, the restaurant is a great place to kickstart your day and enjoy menu items such as the Shrimp and Grits Plate, Smoked Trout & Bagels, or Housemade, Sundried Cranberry/Almond Granola. It's the fuel that helps you power through your day of exploring Oxford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvYGx_0bvBi1Hs00
TBearden/TripAdvisor

It isn't every day that you get to visit a Nobel Prize winner's home. Rowan Oak is where William Faulkner penned some of his greatest literary contributions. The home-turned-museum is full of artifacts to inspire future authors to give writing a novel a try. The home built in 1848 bears the name of the rowan oak, which the novelist knew was a symbol of security and peace. You can start your tour first thing in the morning when the museum opens at 10 AM. If you want to take a stroll around the grounds, you can arrive earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tL9B_0bvBi1Hs00
Terrance Ray Trybus/Google Local

All of the walking that you've done so far has helped you work up an appetite. Drop by 4 Corners to try the famous Chicken on a Stick. You don't need to sit to enjoy this delicacy. You can eat it on the go as you travel to the next destination on your itinerary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSE0k_0bvBi1Hs00
rogersober/TripAdvisor

The independent bookstore known as Square Books is worth a visit. It's the perfect place to explore new authors. You can sit down with a few titles and relax after eating. Separated into three buildings, you'll find the collection of old and new books outstanding. You can easily spend several hours exploring the shelves packed with literature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpQs2_0bvBi1Hs00
Square Books/TripAdvisor

Take an Oxford Food Tour for dinner. Visit some of the finest restaurants in the area and sample their cuisine. The Booze N' Bites Cocktail Tour allows you to drink adult libations throughout the 2.5-hour tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgwS6_0bvBi1Hs00
Oxford Food Tours/Facebook

If you don’t have a weekend to spare, you can always plan a day trip. This Day Trip To The Mississippi Petrified Forest Is One Of The Best You Can Take In Mississippi . It’s a chance to explore the Great Outdoors in a completely unusual way. Learn all about the history of the petrified trees that exist in the area on your next visit.

The post This Weekend Itinerary Is Perfect For Exploring Oxford in Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State .

