‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3 Episode 8 Recap: “Free Your Mind”
The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico season three episode eight begins inside Maria’s mindscape. Jones (Nathan Dean) has yanked her into the past – March 11, 1969, to be exact – in order to retrieve her grandmother’s memories. Maria (Heather Hemmens) has been successful up to this point keeping her memories out of Jones reach, but by killing multiple humans he’s supercharged and has freed himself from Maria’s mind jail.www.showbizjunkies.com
Comments / 0