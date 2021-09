New landscaping, fences, repairs and renovations could be coming to Latta Plantation in Huntersville as Mecklenburg County draws up plans for the historic site's reopening. The 16-acre site was closed in June amid an uproar over a planned Juneteenth event that was advertised with historical language many found offensive. The event promised to tell the stories of "white refugees" and "the massa himself," and share their feelings about the downfall of the Confederacy.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO