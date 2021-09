Zach Wilson is a long way from home. Across the practice field, 11 defenders in green helmets ache for a chance to teach the peach-fuzzed rookie from Utah a gritty New York lesson. Sweat trickles down his back. Zach fakes a handoff to his right and peeks left, looking for an open man. Even at 6’2” tall and 215 pounds, he looks small as the defense swarms around him. Lurching forward, he jerks the ball up and over a defender, holding onto it with both hands. A fumble would be disastrous, even embarrassing. Now chased from behind, he spots a receiver streaking downfield and, without hesitation, heaves the ball.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO