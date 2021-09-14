Significant rain coming, could be just what doctor ordered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Finally the forecast is showing signs of relief from this crusty, dusty, drought-stricken, heat-battered, smoke-filled summer. An atmospheric river is setting up over the Pacific by the end of the week, and this one looks juicy. The extended band of moisture just might be enough to make a dent in our drought conditions. Let me emphasize, there’s a difference between improving drought and ending drought. We would need multiple atmospheric river events to say, “OK folks, drought is over”. This is not a drought ending event.