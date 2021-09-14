CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Significant rain coming, could be just what doctor ordered

By Natasha Stenbock
Channel 6000
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Finally the forecast is showing signs of relief from this crusty, dusty, drought-stricken, heat-battered, smoke-filled summer. An atmospheric river is setting up over the Pacific by the end of the week, and this one looks juicy. The extended band of moisture just might be enough to make a dent in our drought conditions. Let me emphasize, there’s a difference between improving drought and ending drought. We would need multiple atmospheric river events to say, “OK folks, drought is over”. This is not a drought ending event.

www.koin.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Year#Reservoir#Reclamation#Extreme Weather#Euro#Astronomical Spring
NBC News

Biden steps into Democrats' brawl to rescue his agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scrambling this week to save his agenda from a bitter fight among fellow Democrats — and signaling that he will sacrifice some parts of it to secure others. If the president can't fashion a compromise, he risks losing roughly $4 trillion worth of spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden administration takes aim at climate warming gas

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday finalized a rule that will slash the use of a potent climate-warming gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85% over the next 15 years, a move that will help halve greenhouse gas emissions this decade.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy