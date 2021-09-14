CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cameco trades at 10-year high as Wall Street Bets turns focus on uranium

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameco (CCJ:NYSE) was the second most mentioned stock ticker on Wall Street Bets today, according to Quiver Quantitative. The major Canadian uranium miner was only second to SPY, the SPDR S&P 500, in mentions on the popular finance bulletin board. Today Cameco hit a high of $26.41 today, a level...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EngageSmart shares soar 42% in trading debut

Shares of EngageSmart Inc.,a Massachusetts-based customer engagement and payments software company, soared 42% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $26 a share, above its proposed price range of $23 to $25. The company sold 14.5 million shares to raise $38.8 million at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "ESMT." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Citigroup were the lead underwriters. The company going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Wall Street Predicts These 2 Tech Stocks Under $10 Will Rally By 25% or More

Industry’s ongoing digital transformation and rising demand for automation across almost every sector are shaping the technology industry’s prospects. Given the industry’s solid growth potential, Wall Street analysts predict tech stocks Celestica (CLS) and Lantronix (LTRX)—which are currently trading at less than $10—will rally by more than 25% in the near term. Read on.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Market#Cameco#Wall Street#Quiver Quantitative#Canadian#Isoenergy#Denison Energy#Ur Energy#Sruuf#Kitco News
kitco.com

Stocks rally, gold falls as the Fed signals next major moves - Thomas Hayes

The Federal Open Market Committee left interest rates unchanged today at their September meeting. Thomas Hayes, managing partner of Great Hill Capital, told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, that "the earliest you're going to see a rate rise would be end of 2022, and more likely into 2023," he said.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold prices near session lows, can't catch a bid following mixed flash PMI data

(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading just off session lows, unable to find any bullish traction following mixed preliminary sentiment in the U.S. manufacturing and service sectors. Thursday, IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for September fell to reading of 60.5, down from the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
kitco.com

Gold and silver both move lower ahead of the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are both trading lower this morning. The yellow metal is down -0.25% while silver has lost -0.23%. Copper is also down -0.43% despite a strong performance on Wednesday. Spot WTI (0.58%) joins platinum (0.54%) and Palladium (0.22%) in trading on the positive side ahead of the European open.
MARKETS
IBTimes

US Stocks Climb As Trading Starts Opens On Wall Street

U.S. stocks rose in the opening minutes of Thursday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 222.17 to 34,469.76 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index strengthened 20.87 to 4,417.33. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 70.16 to 14,964.38.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest finish in over 6 weeks

Gold futures moved sharply lower on Thursday to log their lowest finish in more than six weeks. The loss is "related to a combination of factors centered around investor confidence improving and fear easing," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. So far, China property giant Evergrande's problems have been contained, the Federal Reserve is moving toward tapering and at the Bank of England's monetary policy committee vote, there were two "hawkish dissenters" calling for reducing stimulus as well, he said. "A more hawkish trend for central banks improves the value of paper money relative to hard currency like gold." December gold fell $29, or 1.6%, to settle at $1,749.80 an ounce, the lowest most-active contract finish since Aug. 10, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

2 Strong Stocks to Buy on the Dip Amid the September Pullback

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks quickly breaks down where the market stands at the moment following Monday’s big selloff. The episode then dives into two established giants trading at attractive levels amid the pullback that investors with long-term horizons might want to buy. The S&P 500 dropped...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold record gains

Oil prices rose overnight in line with the general rebound in commodities seen over the past 24 hours. The return of greater China has seen oil prices continue to rise in Asia today. Oil prices were boosted overnight by a dramatic fall in US API Crude Inventories by 6.108 million barrels. But the continuing rise in gas prices is also a supportive factor that will limit losses going forward. Additionally, Reuters reported overnight that OPEC+ compliance had risen to 116% in August and that the grouping was struggling to pump enough crude to meet demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy