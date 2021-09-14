CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paragould, AR

Deputies make drug/firearms arrest

By GARY EXELBY gexelby@paragoulddailypress.com
Paragould Daily Press
 9 days ago

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Paragould man on several felony drug and other charges. They arrested Javon Henry Gardner, 32, on charges of one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; commission of a terrorist act, and possession of firearms by certain persons (i.e. a convicted felon) in the commission of another crime, both Class B felonies; and possession of less than two grams of a Schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin), a Class D felony. Gardner also faces misdemeanor charges.

