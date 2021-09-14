CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Jeff Bridges Recovers from Lymphatic Cancer Only to Get Infected with COVID-19, Actor Details Battle

By Kate Hill
enstarz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bridges claims that having COVID is much worse than getting lymphoma, and the actor even compared the cancerous disease as "a piece of cake." On Monday, the actor revealed his grueling journey with both sicknesses, which he uploaded to his blog under the "Latest 9.13.21" update. The first is that his at a stage of remission with his lymphatic cancer.

www.enstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
US Magazine

Jeff Bridges Says Cancer Is in Remission Nearly 1 Year After Diagnosis, Reveals He Battled COVID-19

The Dude is on the mend! Jeff Bridges revealed he’s in remission and “excited to get back to work” nearly one year after announcing his lymphoma diagnosis. The 71-year-old actor shared the positive news in a handwritten note posted on his website on Monday, September 13. “Lots has gone down since my last installment,” he wrote. “My cancer is in remission — the 9″ x 12″ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Jeff Bridges
Person
Susan Geston
101.9 KING FM

Jeff Bridges’ Cancer Is In Remission

Jeff Bridges posted a very encouraging update to his personal website after an extremely challenging year. Back in October of 2020, Bridges revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, forcing him to leave production of his upcoming television series The Old Man. Today, Bridges left a long post on his...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Jeff Bridges says battling COVID-19 made 'my cancer look like a piece of cake'

Actor Jeff Bridges announced Monday his cancer is in remission, while also revealing he battled COVID-19 earlier this year and was hospitalized for weeks. The Big Lebowski star shared the news in a post on his website Monday, writing that "my cancer is in remission" and that the tumor has shrunk to "the size of a marble." He first announced that he was diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2020, later sharing a positive update that the tumor had "drastically shrunk."
CELEBRITIES
weareiowa.com

Jeff Bridges fights COVID-19 while being treated for cancer

Actor Jeff Bridges said Monday that he has recovered from COVID-19, saying being vaccinated may have contributed to his quick recovery. He also gave an update on his months-long battle with cancer. Bridges, 71, who has been undergoing treatments since he was diagnosed with lymphoma last year, said Monday that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Actor
KABC

Jeff Bridges Gives Update On Cancer, COVID

(Los Angeles, CA) — Actor and producer Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and COVID in the “rear view.” The star of the new FX drama “The Old Man” gave fans an update on his health following his recent battle with lymphoma and coronavirus. In the update on his personal website, he wrote the nine to 12-inch mass had reduced to the size of a marble. He added he’s now vaccinated and feeling better. Plus, he gave a sneak peek at the new television adaptation of “The Old Man” novel that’s set to premiere next year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Jeff Bridges Battled COVID-19 After Being Exposed At Clinic Where He Received Chemotherapy

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Actor Jeff Bridges, who was diagnosed with lymphoma last year, says he is feeling much better Monday after battling COVID-19 this year. In an update to his website Monday, the 71-year-old actor says the overall good news is that his cancer is in remission. “The 9×12 mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” he wrote. However, that good news was accompanied by less good news. In an update apparently written in March, he revealed he and his wife were exposed to COVID-19 back in January at the clinic where he received chemotherapy. “Soon after, my wife Sue and I share an ambulance to the ICU. We both got the ‘Rona,” Bridges wrote. Bridges says his wife spent five days in the hospital, but he was hospitalized for five weeks due to being immunocompromised by the chemotherapy. The “Big Lebowski” actor says he has until recently only been able to walk around with oxygen assistance, but worked with a therapist to help him meet a goal – walking his daughter, Hayley, down the aisle. Not only did Bridges manage to walk his daughter down the aisle, he also posted video of dancing with her at the reception.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

The Dude abides: Jeff Bridges (barely) survives COVID-19, and his cancer goes into remission

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Jeff Bridges Spotted For First Time Since Revealing Cancer Is In Remission, Brutal Battle With COVID-19

The 71-year-old acting legend was spotted out for a walk for the first time since revealing his cancer was in remission. Bridges was snapped on a stroll with his wife Susan in Brentwood, Calif. The True Grit star sported a super casual look in a dark tee, khaki pants and sunnies. He also wore a backpack over his shoulder during the outing, in photos obtained by PEOPLE.
PUBLIC HEALTH
starsinsider.com

Jeff Bridges and other stars who have battled cancer

"My cancer is in remission—the 9x12 mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," he wrote on his website. "My COVID is in the rearview mirror." The following celebrities have also faced tough challenges with their health. Click through to find out which stars won their battles with cancer, which ones have not won the fight yet, and the unlucky few who ultimately lost theirs.
CANCER
enstarz.com

Rapper Scarface Saved From Death After Harrowing COVID-19 Battle

Rapper Scarface has been granted a second life, thanks to his son. After months of enduring the ferocity of the dreaded COVID-19 virus and its effects, Scarface found hope in his son, who chose to share his kidney with him. On Instagram, the rapper's son, Chris Jordan, shared a photoset...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Fully Vaccinated 35-Year-Old Dies of COVID While Waiting for Last-Ditch Treatment

A 35-year-old woman in Portland died Friday of COVID-19 while on the waiting list for a last-resort treatment. Heather Greeley showed only minor symptoms during the first week of her infection, according to her fiancee Tyler Birkes, who also tested positive. When Greeley first had trouble breathing, Birkes took her to the ER in mid-August, but doctors did not admit her because she did not show any signs of pneumonia. Two days later, however, she could barely breathe at all, and Birkes rushed her back to the hospital. He said, “I got her in there, she was sitting in the wheelchair and they were admitting her and I rubbed her shoulders and I kissed her on the top of her head and told her I loved her and that’s the last time I saw her.” Greeley was on the waiting list for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, a type of life support, when she succumbed to the virus. Birkes told local station KOIN, “Heather did everything right, she did everything she was supposed to do and is now suffering because people didn’t do their part.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy