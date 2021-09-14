CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

September 14th Genre Releases Include CENSOR (DVD), ALONE IN THE DARK (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray), COLD WAR CREATURES: FOUR FILMS FROM SAM KATZMAN (Blu-ray Set)

By Heather Wixson
dailydead.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, everyone! We’re back with our round-up of this week’s horror and sci-fi home entertainment offerings, and we have some really fun titles headed home tomorrow. Leading the pack is Jack Sholder’s feature film debut Alone in the Dark, which is getting the Collector’s Edition treatment from Scream Factory. Arrow Video is showing love to a quartet of films from Sam Katzman in their Cold War Creatures Limited Edition set. As far as recent horror goes, both Censor and Howling Village are being released on Tuesday, and if you need to catch up with the most recent season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, season two is headed to Blu-ray as well.

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailydead.com

Interview: Bill Moseley Discusses PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND [Part 2]

Earlier this year at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Daily Dead had the opportunity to speak with horror legend Bill Moseley about his scene-stealing performance in Sion Sono’s Prisoners of the Ghostland (you can read the first part of that interview HERE). And now that the film is set to arrive in select theaters, on Demand, and on Digital today, courtesy of RLJE Films, we thought it was the perfect time to share the second part of our chat with Moseley.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Drive-In Dust Offs: TALES FROM THE CRYPT (1972)

I for one will never tire of them: those assorted candy boxes with always one or two disagreeable sorts to spit out, but overall filled with enjoyable treats. And so it goes in the movies as well; call them horror portmanteaus, omnibuses, or lotsashortstogether, they offer outrageous highs littered with occasional lows that offer a sugar rush once the box is done. Tales from the Crypt (1972) is one of my favorite examples of a horrific sampler.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Palance
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Matt Griffin
Person
Sam Katzman
Person
Martin Landau
Person
Kim Newman
Person
Donald Pleasence
Person
Dwight Schultz
dailydead.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Preview: 13 Movies We’re Keeping on Our Radar This Year

Considering Fantastic Fest 2021 is this writer’s first time back at an in-person festival since Sundance 2020, I’m very excited (and a teeny bit nervous) about getting to spend a whole week indulging in movies from all over the world once again. Later this week, Fantastic Fest will be kicking off on Thursday, and will continue running in-person through September 30th (and the FF Virtual Fest will begin the very same day).
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Frontier Epic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films is getting in the Nicolas Cage business. The studio has acquired “Butcher’s Crossing,” a frontier epic that stars the off-beat, Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins,” slides behind the camera on this one. He wrote the script, as well. It’s an adaptation of a novel by John Williams. The film is produced by Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films....
MOVIES
E! News

Hear a Serial Killer Describe His First Gruesome Murder in Haunting The Toolbox Killer Sneak Peek

An interview with a predator. In a new Peacock special, private investigator Laura Brand set out to uncover the details behind one of America's most sadistic serial killers, Lawrence Bittaker, a.k.a. The Toolbox Killer. And the "Siren of San Quentin," a nickname she earned through forensic psychological field interviews with over 50 serial killers, certainly delivered the true story behind Bittaker's 1979 killing spree.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Dvd#Sci Fi Home#Scream Factory#Arrow Video#Hansel Gretel#Witch Hunters 4k#Ex Nazi#Raconteurs#Mora Tau Brand#Transformation
AFP

Los Angeles to open 'Parthenon of film museums,' says Tom Hanks

Los Angeles is finally getting a museum for movies -- and it's about time, said Tom Hanks, as he welcomed journalists to a special pre-opening event Tuesday. The world capital of filmmaking and home of Hollywood boasts museums for everything from natural history to selfies, but until now has never had one dedicated to the silver screen. After decades of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public next week. "It matters for Los Angeles to have this film museum," said double-Oscar winner Hanks, who serves as a trustee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl Story Company, Including Catalog

Netflix has bought itself the ultimate golden ticket. The streamer revealed Wednesday that it had acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, bringing under its belt the vast catalog of Roald Dahl, one of the most beloved — and adapted — children’s authors of all time, whose books include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr. Fox and many more. Financial details weren’t disclosed. But the deal — which had been widely speculated — is believed to mark one of Netflix’s biggest purchases to date. Netflix’s previous arrangement with the Roald Dahl Story Company — signed in 2018 and giving it the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
dailydead.com

TIFF 2021 Review: Rob Savage’s DASHCAM is a Gore-Filled, but Insensitive Mad Ride

It's easy to go a little crazy in a world where streaming, tweeting, and commenting on our lives at all times has become "a thing." Unfortunately, one of the emerging trends is particularly harmful and toxic; namely, people who thrive on being offensive, dangerous, and completely unethical. Annie (Annie Hardy) checks all of these boxes in Rob Savage's newest creation, DASHCAM, a gore-filled mad ride that will turn off viewers with its insensitive approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Watch the Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY

December 17th can't get here fast enough! After teasing the latest film from Guillermo del Toro online earlier this week with photos and the poster, we now have a look at the first trailer for Nightmare Alley:. "In NIGHTMARE ALLEY, an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Watch the Final Trailer for HALLOWEEN KILLS!

After being delayed from its original 2020 release date, the wait for the new Halloween is nearly over! Halloween Kills will be released to theaters and will also stream on Peacock on October 15th, and we have a look at the final trailer!. "In 2018, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, starring...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Exclusive Preview of BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #297

You're likely well aware of the the excellent line of adult Archie horror comics, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Afterlife with Archie, but they also release classic-style Halloween stories for kids of all ages every fall. Earlier this month, we gave Daily Dead readers an exclusive preview of Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Halloween Spooktacular #1! and we're happy to have a new look at Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #297! Along with a 2-page tease of the new story, we have also have the reprint story "Vampire Ire," featuring Sabrina, that you can in its entirety read below!
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen to Star in Live-Action ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ Adaptation (Exclusive)

Pacific Rim: Uprising actor Mackenyu and Madison Iseman are leading the cast of Knights of the Zodiac, a live-action adaptation of the 1980s manga and anime series titled Saint Seiya being made by Toei Animation and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco and Mark Dacascos are also in the firmament of the fantasy that’s coming off of wrapping production. Tomasz Baginski, the Polish animator and special effects wiz who has worked on The Witcher, is directing the movie that Toei is producing. The manga and anime, created by Masami Kurumada and first introduced in 1986, told of...
LIFESTYLE
GoldDerby

Predict this weekend’s box office: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ hoping to take down ‘Shang-Chi’

Beginning right now at Gold Derby, you can predict which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots at the U.S. box office for this weekend, September 24 – September 26. You can also forecast how much money the weekend’s highest-grossing film will rake in. Hurry and make your first predictions — it’s fun and easy! Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard. “Dear Evan Hansen” (dir. Stephen Chbosky) from Universal Pictures is the big new studio release of...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju & More Star In 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Series Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer television series has arrived!. Madison Iseman and Brianne Tju are among those who star in the Prime Video series, which is a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film that honors the same chilling premise – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy