Evans, CO

New police station, without tax hike, to be on Nov. ballot in Evans

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new police station could be coming to Evans. But first voters will get to weigh in. On the municipal election ballot this November, residents can vote on Measure 28. Voters will be tasked with determining whether they want to use revenue from an existing sales tax–passed in 2004 that’s earmarked for capital improvements–to fund the new facility. The new police station would cost $25 million and could be paid for entirely with sales tax revenue, meaning no new taxes or fees would be levied.

www.1310kfka.com

City
Evans, CO
Local
Colorado Government
#Police Station#Tax Revenue#Election
