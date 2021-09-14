COVID-19 threatens Colorado hospital capacity, Larimer ICUs stressed

Colorado’s hospitals are approaching capacity with just under 200 ICU beds left in the state. Hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 have reached at least 900, nearing a record as the state sees the second-highest amount since the pandemic started in March of 2020. In Larimer County, the ICU is 100% full. Last week, it hit a utilization rate of 110%, breaking a record. The state’s COVID-19 incident commander Scott Bookman says that’s forcing hospitals to implement surge plans and cancel elective surgeries; they’ve also closed clinics so that staff can work in the hospitals.