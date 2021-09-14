CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVID-19 threatens Colorado hospital capacity, Larimer ICUs stressed

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado’s hospitals are approaching capacity with just under 200 ICU beds left in the state. Hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 have reached at least 900, nearing a record as the state sees the second-highest amount since the pandemic started in March of 2020. In Larimer County, the ICU is 100% full. Last week, it hit a utilization rate of 110%, breaking a record. The state’s COVID-19 incident commander Scott Bookman says that’s forcing hospitals to implement surge plans and cancel elective surgeries; they’ve also closed clinics so that staff can work in the hospitals.

AdequatelyBreathless
9d ago

This makes all the sense in the world. Capacity is stretched to the limit no differently than a year ago, pre-vaccine. Huh? How about opening up that massive pop-up hospital at the convention center that never got used?

