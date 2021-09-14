CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intuit buys email marketing platform Mailchimp for $12 billion, making it the biggest-ever deal for a bootstrapped startup company

By Nickie Louise
techstartups.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntuit has acquired email marketing company Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock, the two companies said in an announcement Monday. The acquisition makes it the biggest-ever deal for a privately-held bootstrapped tech startup company, as Mailchimp never took outside funding since its inception two decades ago. Mailchimp is used to send marketing emails and automated messages, create targeted campaigns, facilitate reporting and analytics, and sell online.

techstartups.com

