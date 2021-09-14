Intuit buys email marketing platform Mailchimp for $12 billion, making it the biggest-ever deal for a bootstrapped startup company

Intuit, the company behind both TurboTax and QuickBooks, has confirmed that it has agreed to acquire the email marketing company Mailchimp for $12bn. The company's planned acquisition of Mailchimp for approximately $12bn in cash and stock advances will help advance its goal of becoming an AI-driven expert platform. However, the deal will also allow Intuit to accelerate its big bets when it comes to becoming the center of small business growth and disrupting the small business mid-market.

