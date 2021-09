Penn women's soccer faces two tough opponents this weekend in Villanova and Rice University, as the Red and Blue hopes to build upon the team's most recent victory. This Thursday, the Quakers will take on Villanova (6-1) at home. This will mark Penn's first meeting with the Wildcats since 2011, a match which Penn won, 1-0. If they want a repeat of that result, the Quakers must focus on neutralizing the Wildcats' leading scorer, senior forward Chloe O'Neill, who already has seven goals and 17 points on the season.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO