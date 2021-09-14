Tuesday: CPI

Canadian Inflation Continues to Edge High – BoC Vigilant. Canadian Inflation Continues to Edge High – BoC Vigilant. Canadian Inflation data printed above expectations on both the monthly and yearly rates at 0.2% (vs 0.1%) and 4.1% (vs 3.9%) respectively. Meanwhile, the BoC’s preferred measure (average of median, trim and common CPI) rose to 2.56% from 2.46%. Unlike the Fed, the BoC are seemingly more attentive to inflation risks with Governor Macklem stating that he will be closely watching inflation data. Now while this will unlikely alter the decision for the BoC to taper the pace of asset purchases at the October meeting, the figures are likely more important in regard to the timing of a rate hike, which as it stands is priced in for H2 2022. Therefore, should inflation remain elevated risks are for earlier tightening presenting upside risks for the Loonie.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO