CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tuesday: CPI

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 9 days ago

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Mortgage Rates Flat to Start The Week. Mortgage rates were fairly flat to start the new week. This leaves the average lender in the high 2% range for top tier conventional 30yr fixed scenarios (i.e. 20%+ equity, 740+ FICO, owner-occupied, single-family, detached homes). This is just a bit higher than the all-time lows seen at the beginning of the year when rates were in the mid-2% range. [30 year fixed 2.94%]

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
calculatedriskblog.com

Wednesday: Existing Home Sales, FOMC Announcement

• At 7:00 AM ET, The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) will release the results for the mortgage purchase applications index. • During the day, The AIA's Architecture Billings Index for August (a leading indicator for commercial real estate). • At 10:00 AM, Existing Home Sales for August from the National...
REAL ESTATE
FOX21News.com

Prices Continue to Rise according to latest CPI Report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The rise in prices continued through August, according to the latest Consumer Price Index. From July to August, prices overall increased 0.3 percent, lower than the 0.4 percent many economists expected and lower than July’s 0.5 percent increase. It totals into a year to year increase of 5.3 percent.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
investing.com

Flash note August CPI

After moderating to 4.6% y/y in July 2021 (from 4.9% in June), consumer price inflation reverted to 4.9% y/y in August – in line with our and the consensus expectation. Headline inflation was up by 0.4% m/m, explaining this increase was a 0.2ppt contribution by core inflation and 0.2ppt added by fuel.
BUSINESS
calculatedriskblog.com

NAR: Existing-Home Sales Decreased to 5.88 million in August

Existing-home sales retreated in August, breaking two straight months of increases, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Each of the four major U.S. regions experienced declines on both a month-over-month and a year-over-year perspective. Total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, fell 2.0%...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Mortgage Lender#Mortgage News Daily#Bls
calculatedriskblog.com

FOMC Preview: Tapering "Advance Notice" Likely

Expectations are there will be no change to rate policy when the FOMC meets on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. However, there is an expectation that the FOMC will make it clear that they intend to start the tapering of asset purchases soon. Here are some comments from Goldman Sachs...
BUSINESS
eyeonhousing.org

CPI Growth Slows in August

In August, consumer prices increased at its slowest pace since February 2021. Prices for several travel-related categories declined in August, as the delta variant spreads. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, following an increase of 0.5% in July. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the “core” CPI increased by 0.1% in August, the smallest monthly increase in the past six months. In August, the indexes for used cars and trucks (-1.5%), motor vehicle insurance (-2.8%) and airline fares (-9.1%) declined.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

US core CPI slows more quickly than expected in August

Consumer level inflation in the US slowed more quickly than expected last month as the Delta variant of Covid-19 took its toll on travel-related sectors, including airlines and hotels. According to the Department of Labor, the year-on-year rate of increase in the country's consumer price index slowed from the 5.4%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
calculatedriskblog.com

Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims increase to 351,000

In the week ending September 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 351,000, an increase of 16,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 3,000 from 332,000 to 335,000. The 4-week moving average was 335,750, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 750 from 335,750 to 336,500.
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

Black Knight: National Mortgage Delinquency Rate Decreased in August

Note: At the beginning of the pandemic, the delinquency rate increased sharply (see table below). Loans in forbearance are counted as delinquent in this survey, but those loans are not reported as delinquent to the credit bureaus. From Black Knight: Black Knight: With Moratoria Lifted, Foreclosure Starts Edge Higher, But...
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

CoreLogic: 1.2 Million Homes with Negative Equity in Q2 2021

From CoreLogic: Homeowners Gained $2.9 Trillion in Equity in Q2 2021, CoreLogic Reports. CoreLogic® ... today released the Homeowner Equity Report for the second quarter of 2021. The report shows U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 63% of all properties) have seen their equity increase by 29.3% year over year, representing a collective equity gain of over $2.9 trillion, and an average gain of $51,500 per borrower, since the second quarter of 2020.
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

FOMC Projections and Press Conference

Fed Chair Powell press conference video here starting at 2:30 PM ET. Here are the projections. In June, most participants expected around two rate hikes in 2023. Now, about half of participants expect one rates hike in 2022. Wall Street forecasts were for GDP to increase at a 8.6% annual...
BUSINESS
calculatedriskblog.com

Comments on August Existing Home Sales

In the Newsletter I have additional comments on August existing home sales. This was the first month this year with sales down year-over-year. This should continue through the rest of the year, since sales averaged 6.6 million SAAR over the last four months of 2020.
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

Comments on August Housing Starts

In the Newsletter I have additional comments on August housing starts. Currently there are also 702 thousand multi-family units under construction. This is the highest level since 1974! For multi-family, construction delays are a factor. The completion of these units should help with rent pressure.
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

Prime Age Participation Rate

Here is an initial look at the prime age (25 to 54) participation rate. The first graph shows the prime age participation rate since 1948. Click on graph for larger image. 1. The participation rate for prime age women increased significantly from around 34% in the '40s to around 77% in 2000 (and then started declining).
calculatedriskblog.com

NAHB: Builder Confidence Increased to 76 in September

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reported the housing market index (HMI) was at 76, up from 75 in August. Any number above 50 indicates that more builders view sales conditions as good than poor. From the NAHB: Builder Confidence Steadies as Material and Labor Challenges Persist. Builder confidence...
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

Seven High Frequency Indicators for the Economy

These indicators are mostly for travel and entertainment. It will interesting to watch these sectors recover as the pandemic subsides. ----- Airlines: Transportation Security Administration ----- The TSA is providing daily travel numbers. This data is as of September 19th. Note that the dashed line hit a pandemic high over...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Euro area CPI jumps in August on dearer energy, base effects

Consumer price inflation in the euro area accelerated in August on the back of dearer energy and base effects, potentially piling on the pressure on the European Central Bank. Eurostat confirmed that the annual rate of increase in the euro area's Consumer Price Index jumped from a 2.2% pace for July to 3.0% in August.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Latest: CPI Higher, CAD Faces Upside Risks

Canadian Inflation Continues to Edge High – BoC Vigilant. Canadian Inflation Continues to Edge High – BoC Vigilant. Canadian Inflation data printed above expectations on both the monthly and yearly rates at 0.2% (vs 0.1%) and 4.1% (vs 3.9%) respectively. Meanwhile, the BoC’s preferred measure (average of median, trim and common CPI) rose to 2.56% from 2.46%. Unlike the Fed, the BoC are seemingly more attentive to inflation risks with Governor Macklem stating that he will be closely watching inflation data. Now while this will unlikely alter the decision for the BoC to taper the pace of asset purchases at the October meeting, the figures are likely more important in regard to the timing of a rate hike, which as it stands is priced in for H2 2022. Therefore, should inflation remain elevated risks are for earlier tightening presenting upside risks for the Loonie.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy