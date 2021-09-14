Tuesday: CPI
From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Mortgage Rates Flat to Start The Week. Mortgage rates were fairly flat to start the new week. This leaves the average lender in the high 2% range for top tier conventional 30yr fixed scenarios (i.e. 20%+ equity, 740+ FICO, owner-occupied, single-family, detached homes). This is just a bit higher than the all-time lows seen at the beginning of the year when rates were in the mid-2% range. [30 year fixed 2.94%]www.calculatedriskblog.com
