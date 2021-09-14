CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheatland, CA

Pedestrian killed on Highway 65 near Wheatland

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 9 days ago

A pedestrian was killed Friday night after he was struck on Highway 65, north of Dry Creek Levee Road just outside of Wheatland, by a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by a Shasta Lake man.

California Highway Patrol said in a news release that Andrew Bailey, 23, struck a San Francisco man who was walking in the middle of an unlit highway area wearing dark clothing.

The pedestrian was identified as James Conrad Santa Maria, 39, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.

Upon hitting the pedestrian, Bailey pulled to the shoulder and proceeded to call 911, according to the release.

First responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CHP said Bailey fully cooperated with the investigation and was determined not to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The accident remains under investigation. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CHP at 674-5141.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Appeal-Democrat

Yuba-Sutter Diversions Calendar: September 23, 2021

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!. Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We...
YUBA CITY, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
190
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy