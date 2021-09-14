Pedestrian killed on Highway 65 near Wheatland

A pedestrian was killed Friday night after he was struck on Highway 65, north of Dry Creek Levee Road just outside of Wheatland, by a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by a Shasta Lake man.

California Highway Patrol said in a news release that Andrew Bailey, 23, struck a San Francisco man who was walking in the middle of an unlit highway area wearing dark clothing.

The pedestrian was identified as James Conrad Santa Maria, 39, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.

Upon hitting the pedestrian, Bailey pulled to the shoulder and proceeded to call 911, according to the release.

First responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CHP said Bailey fully cooperated with the investigation and was determined not to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The accident remains under investigation. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CHP at 674-5141.