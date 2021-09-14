Candidates file for Live Oak election

Four individuals have filed to run in the Live Oak special election this December to fill the vacant city council seat, according to Sutter County Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston.

Aleks Tica, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Cruz Mora and Rick Dais filed with the Sutter County Elections Office.

The filing period was open from Aug. 16 until Friday at 5 p.m. Live Oak has been operating with four city council members since the resignation of former Mayor Luis Hernandez on May 31. On July 7, the council nominated six of the nine individuals who applied to temporarily fill the vacant city council seat. All six were voted down 2-2. The council failed to pass a resolution calling for a special election during a meeting on July 21 – the resolution failed 2-2. On Aug. 10, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call for a special election to fill the vacant seat.

The special election will cost Live Oak approximately $30,000. City Manager Aaron Palmer said the city will pay once it is billed for the final cost of the election. When the city receives the bill, it will go to the city council for approval to pay along with a recommendation to make a budget adjustment from general reserves to cover the cost of the election, according to Appeal archives.

Chapdelaine, Mora and Tica were three of the seven people who ran for two seats on the city council in November 2020. Tica was an incumbent in that election and lost his seat to Nancy Santana. Incumbent Lakhvir Ghag won the other seat.

Budget status

Wednesday is the next regular city council meeting. On Sept. 1, the council held a budget workshop so that a discussion could be had between all councilmembers. The council had the opportunity to approve the 2021/22 fiscal year budget or a portion of the proposed budget. Palmer said the council did not pass either at the Sept. 1 meeting. He said the city anticipates reaching the two-month budget limit around Sept. 20.

On July 21, the council passed two months of the 2021/22 fiscal year budget, which reopened all city operations. The week prior, all nonessential operations in the city shutdown after the council failed to pass the budget during a special meeting.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be attended in person at 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak. The meeting will be live streamed as well via Zoom. For information on how to access the meeting electronically, visit https://bit.ly/3CbwzkS.