Osbourne tells The Daily Mail that she had to undergo months of ketamine therapy after receiving "constant death threats" following her Talk ouster in April. She also reiterated her allegation that CBS and The Talk executives her producers were "setting her up" in a racially charged discussion with co-host Sheryl Underwood. "I felt totally betrayed, not protected by CBS. I felt used. I felt like an old shoe," Osbourne said. "They didn't care. It was a set up and it was set up by one of the executives." She added: 'To leave me for 20 minutes on live TV ... on live TV ... unprepared, not produced, not knowing what's going on. Wait, where's their apology to me? They could have cut at any time and gone to a commercial break, and why didn't they cut?"

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO