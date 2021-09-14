In remembrance of 9/11, Preston’s Lady Elks donated this tree to Preston High School, which was planted in front of the school last weekend. Pictured are (left to right) Guy Beazer and Larry Hansen from the school district’s maintenance department, district superintendent Dr. Lance Harrison, Susan West of the Lady Elks, Preston Mayor Dan Keller, Brady Garner, Preston School Districts liaison with the Elks Club, and Craig Kunz, superintendent of the maintenance department.