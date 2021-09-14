The week in bankruptcies: TCS Painting LLC

The clock is ticking for artists hoping to apply for COVID-19 relief from the City and County of Denver. The city’s arts agency, Denver Arts & Venues, is distributing up to $1 million as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The Denver CARES Artist Restart and Recovery Fund is granting up to $1,000 to individual artists, and the Denver CARES Arts & Cultural Restart and Recovery Fund will offer up to $25,000 to organizations and businesses, prioritizing nonprofits and for-profits alike that have experienced severe financial distress.

