The week in bankruptcies: TCS Painting LLC

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 9 days ago

Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing – including zero with total debt above $1 million – during the week that ended Sept. 3, 2021. Year to date through Sept. 3, 2021, the court recorded 35 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -53% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its…

