Tribe confirms largest budget in history

The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council confirmed the largest budget in its history during a regular meeting Monday. The council approved a general operating budget of $2.98 billion and a capital investment budget of $418.5 million. American Rescue Plan Act funds accounted for about 40 percent of the revenue sources for the FY22 budget, along with grants, tribal dollars and revenue from federal programs. The budget increase will help with COVID-19 response programs, and provide staffing and services to expand the tribe's criminal justice system, upholding obligations under the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling.