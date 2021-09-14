CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Gear Up For Gemütlichkeit – It’s Time For Oktoberfest

By Michele Stueven
L.A. Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaise a stein to the return of outdoor Oktoberfest in the southland. The beer will be flowing, the bands will be blowing and the pretzels will be warm at these celebrations. Oktoberfest at all three of the Wirtshaus team’s German restaurants and beer gardens – Wirtshaus, Rasselbock Mar Vista and Rasselbock Long Beach – will commence on Saturday, September 18, with the celebration running through Saturday, October 30. Ceremonial Oktoberfest kegs will be tapped at each location and guests who are seated and purchase an entrée, drink for free from those first kegs until they run dry.

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Restaurants#Oktoberfest#Soft Pretzels#Southland#Wirtshaus#German#Rasselbock Long Beach#Bavarian#Instagram
NBC News

Biden steps into Democrats' brawl to rescue his agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scrambling this week to save his agenda from a bitter fight among fellow Democrats — and signaling that he will sacrifice some parts of it to secure others. If the president can't fashion a compromise, he risks losing roughly $4 trillion worth of spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden administration takes aim at climate warming gas

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday finalized a rule that will slash the use of a potent climate-warming gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85% over the next 15 years, a move that will help halve greenhouse gas emissions this decade.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy