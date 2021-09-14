Gear Up For Gemütlichkeit – It’s Time For Oktoberfest

Raise a stein to the return of outdoor Oktoberfest in the southland. The beer will be flowing, the bands will be blowing and the pretzels will be warm at these celebrations. Oktoberfest at all three of the Wirtshaus team’s German restaurants and beer gardens – Wirtshaus, Rasselbock Mar Vista and Rasselbock Long Beach – will commence on Saturday, September 18, with the celebration running through Saturday, October 30. Ceremonial Oktoberfest kegs will be tapped at each location and guests who are seated and purchase an entrée, drink for free from those first kegs until they run dry.