US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;77;55;72;65;A stray t-shower;SSE;5;74%;74%;3. Albuquerque, NM;93;66;90;63;Sunny and very warm;ESE;6;22%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;55;47;54;45;Cloudy;SSE;7;64%;70%;1. Asheville, NC;81;60;83;59;Partly sunny;SSE;4;66%;21%;7. Atlanta, GA;87;67;87;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;63%;30%;7. Atlantic City, NJ;86;73;80;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;77%;12%;6. Austin, TX;87;71;84;71;Humid with a...www.cadillacnews.com
