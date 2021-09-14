CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

US Forecast

By Accuweather
Cadillac News
 9 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;77;55;72;65;A stray t-shower;SSE;5;74%;74%;3. Albuquerque, NM;93;66;90;63;Sunny and very warm;ESE;6;22%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;55;47;54;45;Cloudy;SSE;7;64%;70%;1. Asheville, NC;81;60;83;59;Partly sunny;SSE;4;66%;21%;7. Atlanta, GA;87;67;87;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;63%;30%;7. Atlantic City, NJ;86;73;80;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;77%;12%;6. Austin, TX;87;71;84;71;Humid with a...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Up to 16-foot waves forecast near Chicago

Cooler weather is landing right on cue for the first day of Autumn. But first, the system delivering the cooler temps will soak the eastern third of the country, bring strong winds and 10 to 18-foot waves on some of the Great Lakes. A strong storm system is forecast to...
CHICAGO, IL
Cadillac News

Sports on TV

ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas. ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Dallas (MNF with Peyton and Eli) NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Crystal Palace. FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill. --- Tuesday, September 28. MLB BASEBALL. 7 p.m. FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta. 10 p.m. ESPN — San Diego at...
NFL
Cadillac News

Get outside

For those who love the outdoors, hunting and fishing, Saturday is the perfect day to go enjoy any or all of those things. Established in 1972, National Hunting and Fishing Day celebrates and recognizes hunters and anglers for their immense contributions to fish and wildlife conservation and our society. This year it will be observed on Sept. 25 and is annually celebrated on the fourth Saturday in September.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Lakeshore Flood Warning At Indiana Beaches

CHICAGO (CBS) — With strong low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes, the northwest wind flow here will keep high waves along the Indiana beaches for the rest of the day Thursday. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Thursday night is 52 with clearing skies. Finally, the system departs, and we spent Friday with a ridge of high pressure parked overhead. This will bring lots of sun and warmer temperatures on Friday. The high is 79. (Credit: CBS 2) We are watching the next cold front developing across the Dakotas. This will bring rain after dark to our area Friday. (Credit: CBS 2) It’s a fast mover, so clearing beautifully for the weekend. The high for Saturday is 70 with sunny skies. For Sunday, the high is 77 with mostly sunny skies.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy