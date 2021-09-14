CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rebirths Jim Crow Tactics in Vigilantism-Enabling Abortion Law

Cover picture for the articleThe new Texas law that bans most abortions uses a method employed by Texas and other states to enforce racist Jim Crow laws in the 19th and 20th centuries that aimed to disenfranchise African Americans. Rather than giving state officials, such as the police, the power to enforce the law,...

