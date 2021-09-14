Woman pleads guilty after prosecutors say she stole thousands from Huntington nonprofit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $900,000 in federal funds from a nonprofit organization in Huntington. Ruth Marie Phillips, also known as Marie Phillips, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, pleaded guilty to charges in connection with theft of funds from River Valley Child Development Services, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia.