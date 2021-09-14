County commission votes to allow attorney to resolve issue regarding Allen tenure
The Talladega County Commission voted 4-0 Monday night to authorize county attorney Barry Vaughn to resolve an issue arising from an audit “by whatever means necessary.”. According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the audit in question covered the tenure of former Revenue Commissioner John Allen. After the county reported discrepancies in the revenue office to the state comptroller, Allen’s bond was revoked, meaning he was effectively removed from office.www.annistonstar.com
Comments / 0