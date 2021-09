A Mexican television host who famously once proposed to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady has been accused of financial fraud and is reportedly on the run from her home country.Inés Gómez Mont and her lawyer husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, were reportedly accused of embezzling almost 3bn pesos (or $146m) from Mexico’s Ministry of the Interior last week, but have not been reached by Mexican authorities. A former member of staff for Ms Mont told TVNotas that the pair had been “up to their necks” in accusations of financial fraud between 2016 and 2017, and were able to flee...

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO