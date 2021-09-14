CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Land Rover reveals Bond spec SVR

Pistonheads
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you hadn't noticed, a new Bond film is almost upon us. It has been for some time. No Time to Release (or possibly Die) is finally imminent, having patiently waited for us to all stop being so un-007-like in the face of a novel coronavirus. Naturally its arrival has unleashed a torrent of pent-up manufacturer excitement; we've already had an Aston Martin DB5 in a box and a special issue V8 Defender - now we've got this, a not quite so special Range Rover Sport SVR.

www.pistonheads.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pistonheads

2021 Land Rover Defender 90 V8 | PH Video

Is there a more frivolous car on sale in 2021 than the new V8 Defender? Okay, alright - probably the answer is yes, given the market also readily sustains cars like the Ariel Nomad or the Aston Martin Speedster, which aren't really of any use to anyone, save perhaps the adrenal gland of the lucky sod driving. The Defender will still carriage people and stuff in great comfort, after all - moreover, it'll scale a mountain given half the chance.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

8 Legendary Land Rovers

Inspired by the military Jeep, the first Land Rover was born in 1947 as an agricultural vehicle. It soon moved beyond use by farmers, and the Series and Defender models became the ultimate utility vehicle; while the Jeep became a lifestyle and recreation vehicle, the Land Rover started going global as the go-to vehicle for explorers and the UK's military. Its applications grew and have been used in just about every area a robust off-road vehicle can be, including aid work, firefighting, mountain rescue, medical response, and just for good old fun as a recreational vehicle. While Land Rover went upmarket, it never lost its off-roading and practical edge, and the Discovery, Freelander, and Range Rover models have been used in almost as many applications as the original line of utilitarian vehicles. Along the way, there have been some amazing Land Rovers created. These are just some of them.
CARS
topgear.com

The Top Gear twin test: Audi Q7 vs Land Rover Defender

Families are terribly inconvenient arrangements which have a tendency to transform small journeys into big efforts, requiring the logistical execution of a military campaign. Something like the European Axis invasion of the Soviet Union, except with more prams. Which brings us neatly to the subject of this particular head-to-head; full-size family SUVs. Full fat, added sugar, extra e-numbers SUVs, the dimensions of which, should they not be capable of doing the job, would require you to buy an actual lorry. For the face-off, we have a pair of particularly fine examples: the Audi Q7 and the Land Rover Defender 110. And before anyone gets too excited, the cars in the pictures do not compete directly (the LR being a D250 SE diesel and the Audi a 55 TFSI petrol), but are here to represent the practicalities rather than the performance. Thus the spec-off has been done with the Audi in 45 TDI guise for more relevance.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Land Rover reportedly mulls Defender family with luxury range-topper and pickup

Land Rover looks to have plans to expand its Defender line into a family of models similar to what the automaker already does with the Range Rover line. The Defender line already includes the 90 and 110 body styles and will soon be expanded to include a stretched 130 body style boasting seating for eight (prototype shown below).
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svr#Range Rover Sport#Spec#Bond#The Range Rover Sport Svr#V8
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Land Rover Defender family to get all-new luxury flagship

Land Rover will expand the Defender line-up with a new Range Rover-based model. Land Rover will soon crown its Defender range with the largest 130 model – but it is already investigating plans to turn the Defender nameplate into a model range in its own right. Under consideration is a luxurious version based on the next Range Rover’s underpinnings, along with a pick-up based on the standard model – but plans for a smaller version based on the Discovery Sport have been axed.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Land Rover Plots Defender Expansion with LWB, High-End Models

Land Rover will expand the Defender nameplate into a family of vehicles, according to a report from Autocar. The first variant to arrive will be the 130, an extended-wheelbase version with eight seats that is due in 2022. An opulent range-topper is also expected by 2025, and will ride on...
CARS
SFGate

Land Rover Is Reportedly Working on an Even More Luxurious Defender

The new Land Rover Defender is decidedly not utilitarian. Some people want it to be — generally because they have a soft spot for the boxy Series models that birthed the Defender name — but the redesigned model that debuted in 2019 is, by all accounts, a luxury SUV. Yet,...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

When Will Land Rover Release an Electric SUV?

Many automakers are making a push to electrify their model lineups, including marque luxury brands. Recently, Mercedes unveiled the all-electric EQG concept SUV at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. Land Rover hasn’t yet unveiled an electric SUV, but it plans to release one by 2024. In all likelihood, the first Land Rover model to get an electric powertrain will be the Defender. In the meanwhile, how about a modified electric Land Rover Series IIA?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MotorBiscuit

The Next-Generation Land Rover Defender Will Offer an Ultra-Luxurious Model

The Land Rover Defender is a sought-after vehicle for off-road adventurers. With its durable boxy frame and off-road prowess, it has been the go-to choice for wilderness excursions for nearly four decades. Throughout the history of the Defender, Land Rover has taken a predominantly conservative approach with its design. However, the automaker looks to go in a new direction for the next-generation Defender by offering an ultra-luxurious model.
CARS
motor1.com

Tug of war: Diesel Land Rover Defender vs Tesla-powered Defender

What a concept? Kudos to carwow for its latest video on YouTube. The publication takes a new diesel-powered Land Rover Defender and pits it against an older Land Rover Defender that's powered by a Tesla electric motor and battery pack. What's the best way to see if diesel or electric power prevails? An epic tug-of-war battle, of course.
CARS
Autoblog

JLR shares backstage 'No Time to Die' Range Rover Sport SVR carnage

James Bond's latest adventures will take him to Norway and Scotland, as seen in the trailer for the upcoming "No Time to Die." Somewhere along the way, the British spy encounters a pair of Range Rover Sport SVRs, the ultimate high-performance SUV from JLR's Special Vehicle Operations division in one of the movie's centerpiece car chases. Now, the company has given us a behind-the-scenes look at its filming, and the automotive carnage that ensues.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

The Bond vehicles you can buy now — from a special edition Land Rover to 007's Triumph motorbike

Cars are a talking point of every Bond film, from the Tuk-Tuk taxi in Octopussy to the underwater Lotus Esprit in The Spy Who Loved Me. Bond is forever linked with Aston Martin but he drove a British-built Sunbeam Alpine in his first film, the 1962 spy adventure Dr No. 007 aficionados will also point out he owned a vintage Blower Bentley in Ian Fleming’s original novel, Casino Royale.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Range Rover Sport SVR Shows More Of Its Face During Nurburgring Tests

The 2023 Range Rover Sport SVR, which is expected to be released sometime next year, has been spotted by our spy photographers on and around what appears to be the Nurburgring. The test car wears the same 10-spoke wheels as the others we’ve seen, as well as the same massive...
CARS
cartechnewz.com

The Bond is Back! – Land Rover Launches The Defender V8 Bond Edition!!

The 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, is finally releasing in the end of September after a number of delays due to the COVID pandemic situation. While, it is a good news for the fans of James Bond, there is a much better news for the fans of James Bond and the Land Rover.
CARS
reviewjournal.com

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas competes in off-road competition

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is competing in Land Rover TReK 2021, Land Rover North America’s adventure off-road competition that started Thursday and continues through Sept. 26. Land Rover TReK 2021 is a multiday event, comprised of qualifying trials and finals, for Land Rover retailer staff designed to educate and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTHR

AUTO CASEY: Land Rover Defender 90 is ready for today’s adventures

INDIANAPOLIS — The Land Rover Defender has always been ready for adventure, whether serving the British Army, trekking safaris across African Savanna, or just taking Cub Scouts camping at a state park. It’s the go-anywhere, do-anything legend. Of course, it was not the most refined beast of trail and travel, lending more of an upscale Jeep attitude than Range Rover. Capability is enhanced for the 2022 Defender, but so is comfort. We sample the two-door Defender 90 to find it’s ready for modern adventures.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pistonheads

Brabus 900 Rocket is fastest SUV... in the world

By and large, you know what to expect when the words 'Brabus' and 'Rocket' are seen together: it'll be a big, black Mercedes four-door, powered by an absurdly large turbocharged engine and with some claim or another to being the fastest car of its type on the planet. See the 227mph CLS made in 2006, or the GT-based model revealed last year, which could do 186mph. In less than 24 seconds.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy