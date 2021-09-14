Land Rover reveals Bond spec SVR
In case you hadn't noticed, a new Bond film is almost upon us. It has been for some time. No Time to Release (or possibly Die) is finally imminent, having patiently waited for us to all stop being so un-007-like in the face of a novel coronavirus. Naturally its arrival has unleashed a torrent of pent-up manufacturer excitement; we've already had an Aston Martin DB5 in a box and a special issue V8 Defender - now we've got this, a not quite so special Range Rover Sport SVR.www.pistonheads.com
