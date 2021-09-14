Falls first responders honor memories of those lost on 9/11

A 9/11 memorial service was held Saturday at the Royal Avenue Fire Hall. Rick Pfeiffer/staff

The air was crisp, with an early hint of fall.

The skies, blue as the ocean and the sun shinning brightly.

As the Falls Fire Department brass, along with rank and file firefighters, marched silently to the front of the memorial park by the Royal Avenue Fire Station, the eerie similarity between this Saturday, and a Tuesday 20 years earlier, could not be missed. Sept. 11, 2021 was unfolding just as Sept, 11, 2001 had.

With about a dozen spectators looking on, and a Falls Police honor guard standing by a reclaimed beam from one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center, at 9:59 a.m., the tone of a fire call emanated over the Falls Fire Department's radio channel. Then a fire dispatcher reminded those listening to the broadcast, that at that moment, 20 years ago, the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York collapsed in a shower of steel, concrete and burning rubble.

Just 29 minutes later, the North Tower also collapsed. The devastating result of those catastrophic failures was the death of 343 New York City firefighters, 23 NYPD officers and 37 members of the New York-New Jersey Port Authority Police, 8 EMTs, 3 New York Court officers and 1 New York Fire Patrol officer.

Over 2,000 civilians also perished.

A hushed silence descended on the memorial park on-lookers.

"Twenty years ago, America suffered the worst attack since Pearl Harbor," Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said. "The twin towers were attacked and fell to terrorism."

The chef said the firefighters and officers had acted with "courage and bravery to save citizens from imminent danger." Pedulla said the risks taken by the first responders that day were just part of their jobs.

"As first responders, we face the reality of not coming home every day we report to work," Pediulla said. "That is a part of our job that we don't think of or speak of."

And Pedulla said the civilians who died that day should never of had to be concerned about their safety in going to work or boarding an airplane.

"In one single moment, life may never be the same," the fire chief said. "Never take one second of your life for granted. Let us honor those who have been lost. Let us rededicate ourselves to the ideals that define our nation. And let us look to the future with hearts full of hope."

Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said he has recently interviewed recruits weren't yet born on Sept. 11. 2001.

"They're too young to remember how this brought us together," Faso said. "It is our responsibility to not only never forget (9/11), but to pass (the legacy) on to future generations."